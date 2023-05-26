Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Detailed Analysis of 15 Existing and 7 Upcoming Projects

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (excel) product covers the Taiwan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 15 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Changhua.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Taiwan is the major adaptor of cloud computing, IoT, AI, and smart technologies, which drive the demand for data center infrastructure in the country. Taiwan is one of the emerging data center markets in Asia.

Taiwan is a growing economy and has a trade surplus. China is the largest importer of the country. The service sector dominates the Taiwanese economy and has a 60% share of the GDP, while the industrial sector is around 36% and the rest by other sectors.

The Top 2 operators, Chunghwa Telecom and Chief Telecom, contribute 70% of the white floor area in the Taiwan Data Center Market.

In terms of geography, Taipei accounts for more than 80% of the existing IT Load capacity in the Taiwan Data Center Market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (15 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (7 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, Acer eDC, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications, NTT Communications, AnsonNet, Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), Vantage Data Centers, Empyrion DC, SC Zeus Data Centers.



TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Chunghwa Telecom

Chief Telecom

Acer eDC

Taiwan Mobile

Far EasTone Telecommunications

NTT Communications

AnsonNet

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower)

Vantage Data Centers

Empyrion DC

SC Zeus Data Centers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eh0y88

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.