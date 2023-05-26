New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FPSO Market Analysis by Region, Countries, Key Operators, Projects and Forecast, 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461331/?utm_source=GNW

Globally, a total of 73 planned and announced FPSOs are expected to start operations during the outlook period 2023-2028. Of these 29 represent the number of planned FPSOs with identified development plans and 44 represent the number of early stages announced FPSOs that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to get approved for development.



Scope

- Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2023 to 2028 by key regions globally

- Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2028 by key countries and operators in a region

- Details of major planned and announced FPSOs globally up to 2028

- Recent developments and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, wherever available



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on the planned and announced FPSO projects globally

- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong FPSO data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned and announced FPSOs globally

- Assess your competitor’s planned and announced FPSOs and crude and natural gas production capacities

- Be informed about recent developments and contracts in the global FPSO industry

