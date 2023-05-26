Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services Fuels Sector

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (excel) product covers the Colombia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 19 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

The growing adoption of cloud-based services is helping the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

The major demand driver for colocation services in Colombia is the increased adoption of cloud services. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations started working on the cloud platform. followed by 5G deployment and AI adoption.

In terms of geography, Bogota accounts for more than 90% of the existing installed IT Load capacity in the market.

In the Colombia Data Center Market, the top 2 operators, Odata and Grupo ZFB represent more than 50% of the existing rack capacity in the market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (19 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Odata, Hostdime, Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center), Claro, Equinix, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), Tigo, Grupo Gtd, Etix Everywhere, Edgeuno, IPXON, GlobeNet Telecom, DHAmericas, Scala Data Centers, Ascenty, GlobeNet.



TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies





1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



Odata

Hostdime

Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)

Claro

Equinix

Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)

Tigo

Grupo Gtd

Etix Everywhere

Edgeuno

IPXON

GlobeNet Telecom

DHAmericas

Scala Data Centers

Ascenty

GlobeNet.

