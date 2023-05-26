Cell Analysis Market to Reach $42.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Cell Analysis Market by Product (Consumable, Services, Instrument, and Software), by Technique (Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction and Others), by Application (Oncology, Immunology, Cardiology, Genetic Disease, Stem Cells and Others), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Laboratories and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global cell analysis industry generated $17.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $42.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

An increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, advancement in cell analysis technology, and a surge in the popularity of personalized medicine approaches drive the growth of the global Cell Analysis market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis and the dearth of skilled professionals are hampering the cell analysis market growth. On the contrary, the growing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases and the high growth potential of single-cell sequencing are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cell analysis market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $17.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $42.9 billion CAGR 9.5% No. of Pages in Report



264

Segments Covered



Product, Technique, Application, End User, and Region.



Drivers Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease



Advancements in cell analysis technology



Surge in the popularity of personalized medicine approach







Opportunities



High growth potential of single-cell sequencing







Restraints



High cost of single-cell analysis





Covid-19 Scenario

The global cell analysis market was positively impacted during the pandemic, owing to a surge in demand for cell analysis as researchers utilized cell analysis techniques to gain further insights into the virus and develop potential treatments.

Moreover, an increase in government funding during the pandemic for research and development of COVID-19-related therapies led to an increase in the usage of cell analytics across the world. This, in turn, resulted to a surge in demand for cell analysis tools such as flow cytometers, microscopes, and cell counters that provides various growth opportunities for companies operating in the cell analysis market.

The consumable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the consumable segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cell analysis market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to a rise in the adoption of advanced and innovative consumables such as multi-omics assays among research and academic institutes that boost the growth of the market. However, the services segment is projected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increased demand for outsourcing and personalized medicine.

The flow cytometry segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technique, the flow cytometry segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global cell analysis market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in genome mapping programs, rise in applications of flow cytometry, increase in healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in sequencing platforms. The same segment is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period.

The oncology segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the oncology segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global cell analysis market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in the prevalence of cancer across the globe. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical company segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end users, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global cell analysis market revenue, owing to technological advancement such as the use of microfluidics for the development of next-generation therapies have increased the adoption of cell analysis by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The same segment is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cell analysis market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The cell analysis market is mainly driven by well-established healthcare systems, an increase in the number of geriatric patients, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system and an increasing number of healthcare facilities offering proton therapy in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032 owing to improving healthcare infrastructure in the region and large patient populations for target diseases. In addition, the expanding presence of key market players in the region propels market growth.

Leading Market Players: -

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Danaher Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Sartorius AG

Biomerieux SA

Standard BioTools Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cell analysis market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

