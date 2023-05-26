Global Child Day Care Services Market Report 2023: Players Include Bright Horizons Family Solutions, KinderCare Education, Goodstart Early Learning and Primrose Schools

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global child day care services market grew from $289.09 billion in 2022 to $290.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6%. The child day care services market is expected to grow from $384.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Major companies in the child day care services market include Bright Horizons Family Solutions, KinderCare Education, Goodstart Early Learning, Primrose Schools, G8 Education, JP Holdings, KU Children's Services, PLASP Child Care Services, and Learning Care Group.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Child day care services refer to services provided for infants and toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children by the government or an organization while parents are at work or absent for other reasons. They provide care for infants or children either in the home of the child, in the home of the registered child caregiver or a child care center.



The main types of child day care services are baby and child day care centers, pre-kindergarten and preschool centers, and nursery schools. Nursery schools maintain nurseries and pre-schools that typically serve children aged 3 to 5, providing early education in the years preceding their entry into primary school. The services are located in Center-Based and Home-Based locations. The different expenditure type includes public and private that are availed by children under the age group of less than 1 year, 1-2 years, 2-4 years, 4-6 years, and above 6 years.



The child care services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides child care services market statistics, including child care services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a child care services market share, detailed child care services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the child care services industry. This child care services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Child daycare centers are leveraging technologies to facilitate parents to stay connected with their children. Many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child at the care center by accessing videos and pictures of kids at child daycare centers.

For instance, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents to help them monitor child activities at the daycare center. Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, and KidCheck are some of the companies providing child care software, applications, and technologies utilized by care service providers.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the child day care services market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the child day care services market. The regions covered in the child day care services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the child day care services market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



An expected increase in the women's employment rate in the forecast period is estimated to drive the market for child care. For instance, the share of women in the labor force in the USA is expected to increase to 47.2% in 2024, driving the demand for on-site childcare facilities at corporates. The rise of the on-site child care market is also highly supported by government initiatives to encourage women to work, which will directly contribute to the growth of the child care market in the forecast period



The child care services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as traditional daycare center, in-home daycare, nanny, shared nanny, au pair, babysitter, and relative care. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Child Day Care Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Child Day Care Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Child Day Care Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Child Day Care Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Child Day Care Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Child Day Care Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Child Day Care Services Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Child Day Care Services Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Child Day Care Services Market



9. Child Day Care Services Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Child Day Care Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Child Day Care Services Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Child Day Care Services Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Child Day Care Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Child Day Care Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Child Day Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Baby And Child Day Care Centers

Pre-Kindergarten And Preschool Centers

Nursery Schools

11.2. Global Child Day Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type of Location, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Center-Based

Home-Based

11.3. Global Child Day Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Public

Private

11.4. Global Child Day Care Services Market, Segmentation By Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Less Than 1 Year

1-2 Years

2-4 Years

4-6 Years

Above 6 Years

12. Child Day Care Services Market Metrics

12.1. Child Day Care Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Child Day Care Services Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmjrew

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.