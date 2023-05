Global Surgical Robots Market will reach US$ 16.51 Billion in 2030

New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Robots Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460593/?utm_source=GNW

The surgeon operates the design from the console, translating their hand movements into precise motions of the robotic arms. In addition, these arms have dexterous tools that mimic the surgeon’s movements, enabling careful tissue manipulation and suturing.



The da Vinci Surgical System is an actual example of a surgical robotic system used in urology, gynecology, and general surgery. Other companies and research institutions are also advancing surgical robotics technology to enhance surgical capabilities. However, it is important to note that surgical robotics are not intended to replace human surgeons but rather assist and enhance surgical procedures, with surgeons retaining control and making critical decisions throughout the process.



Global Surgical Robotics Market shall expand at a CAGR of 17.16% from 2022 to 2030



Surgical robotics offer several benefits, including high precision and dexterity, enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy. They also allow minimally invasive procedures, reducing trauma, scarring, and patient recovery time. Surgeons using surgical robots can access high-definition 3D visuals, providing a detailed view of the surgical site. Robotic systems can filter out natural hand tremors, allowing for steady and precise movements during delicate procedures. Robotic arms can reach areas that may be challenging for human hands, providing improved access to tight spaces within the body. Some surgical robot designs enable remote surgery, potentially improving access to specialized surgical care. Hence, the market value for Global Surgical Robotics Market was US$ 4.65 Billion in 2022.



Instruments and accessories have the highest share in the global surgical robotics market



Surgical systems, instruments & accessories, and services (maintenance & up gradation) are the product categories in the global surgical robotics market. Instruments and accessories dominate the surgical robotics market due to the high demand for compatible products across various procedures. Customizability is essential for different surgical specialties, driving the need for specialized instruments. Regular upgrades and replacements and the disposable nature of many components contribute to ongoing demand. Manufacturers capitalize on higher profit margins, while competition leads to diverse offerings. Continuous research and development produce innovative instruments and accessories, meeting surgeons’ needs and reinforcing their dominance in the market.



General surgery’s growth in the global surgical robotics market is driven by the expanding capabilities of surgical robots and increased surgeon adoption

By application, the global surgical robotics market consists of General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, Neurosurgery, and Other Applications. The advancement of surgical robotics technology attracts general surgeons to adopt robotic-assisted techniques, offering improved outcomes and benefiting patients. Robotic-assisted surgery aligns well with general surgery’s minimally invasive approach, driving its increased utilization. Patient demand for minimally invasive options, fuelled by faster recovery and improved outcomes, expands general surgery in the surgical robotics market. In addition, continuous technological advancements enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of robot-assisted general surgery, broadening the range of procedures performed by surgeons robotically.



Asia-Pacific surgical robotics market shall expand at the fastest rate in the future



North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World are the major global surgical robots market regions. The adoption of surgical robotics technology in the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly increasing due to growing healthcare infrastructure, rising expenditure, and increased awareness of the benefits of robotic-assisted procedures, supported by investments from governments and healthcare providers. The region also has a rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to chronic diseases, an aging population, and patient expectations. Local advancements in surgical robotics technology have led to cost-effective systems tailored to the region’s needs. The presence of surfacing economies like China and India offers untapped potential, driven by economic growth and improved healthcare infrastructure. Collaborations between international manufacturers and local providers promote knowledge exchange, while favourable regulations ensure innovation and patient safety.



North America’s leadership in the surgical robotics market stems from its pioneering role in technological advancements, a strong presence of leading companies and research institutions, well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditures, stringent regulatory frameworks, skilled surgeons with specialized training, competitive market landscape, and favourable reimbursement policies, all contribute to its market dominance.



Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) present in the global surgical robotics market shall thrive in the future



Based on end-users, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others are the global surgical robotics market divisions. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) in the global surgical robotics market growth is due to cost-effectiveness, specialization in minimally invasive procedures, high patient satisfaction, technological advancements, and regulatory support. Offering lower costs than hospitals, ASCs attract patients, insurance providers, and healthcare systems. Surgical robotics enhances precision and efficiency, making ASCs cost-effective. With expertise in outpatient minimally invasive surgeries, ASCs benefit from smaller incisions reduced scarring, and faster recovery using surgical robotics. Patient satisfaction increases due to convenience, improved outcomes, and personalized care. Technological advancements make surgical robotics compact, user-friendly, and affordable for ASCs, attracting surgeons and driving demand. Regulatory recognition ensures safety and effectiveness, facilitating the integration of surgical robotics into ASCs for advanced procedures while meeting standards.



Key Players

Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Renishawplc, and Siemens Healthineers are notable companies in the global surgical robotics market.



In August 2022 - THINK Surgical, Inc., a leader in orthopedic surgical robotics, has recently announced a collaboration and distribution agreement with Curexo, Inc., a South Korea-based company specializing in medical robotics.

In June 2022 - Intuitive, a global head in minimally invasive care and the developer of robotic-assisted surgery received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to integrate a mobile cone-beam CT (CBCT) imaging technology with the Ion Endoluminal System, a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy device.



The report titled "Global Surgical Robots Market, Global Forecast by Products (Surgical Systems, Instrument & Accessories, Services (Maintenance & Upgradation), Application (General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Other Applications), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific’s, Latin America Rest of the world), Company (Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Renishawplc, and Siemens Healthineers )" provides a comprehensive insight on Global Surgical Robotics Industry.



