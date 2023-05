English Lithuanian

AB “Novaturas” (the “Company”) informs that the voting ballot for the draft decision on issue 7 of the agenda of the Company‘s ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (Election of a Board of the Company) has been corrected (attached).

Attached:

General voting ballot on item 7 of the agenda (Election of a Board of the Company) - corrected.

Contacts:

Vygantas Reifonas

CFO

J. Jasinksio str. 16C, Vilnius, Lithuania

Tel. +370 687 21603

E-mail: vygantas.reifonas@novaturas.lt

