Microlending Global Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Micro-lending Among End-users Drives Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microlending Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global microlending market is expected to grow from $168.89 billion in 2022 to $191.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The microlending market is expected to reach $304.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

Major players in the microlending market are Accion International, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., BlueVine Inc., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., ESAF Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd., Fusion Micro Finance Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kiva Microfunds, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Lendio Inc., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., Oakam Ltd., On Deck Capital Inc., Panamax Inc., amd Small Industries Development Bank of India .

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Microlending refers to microfinance that supports enterprises by lending small amounts for business expansion. The primary advantage of microlending is that it allows borrowers to take loan who do not have the sufficient assets to act as a guarantee or simply do not want to risk their assets.



The main providers of microlending are banks, microfinance institutes (MFI), nbfc (non-banking financial institutions), and other providers. A bank refers to a financial institution regulated at the federal level, state level, or both. Borrower usually uses micro-finance if they have poor credit, or if they want a loan smaller than what their bank would allow. These are used by various end-users such as small enterprises, micro-enterprises, solo entrepreneurs, and self-employed.



Innovations in microfinance are a key trend gaining popularity in the microlending market. Major companies operating in microlending are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Bank Islam, a Malasia-based Islamic banking company, launched BangKIT Microfinance, an innovative product funded by a sadaqah instrument, through an Islamic crowdfunding official portal which is the first of its kind in Malaysia. This is designed to help unbanked and underbanked micro-entrepreneurs to obtain capital start-ups or expand their businesses, for building a credit record to qualify them for future financing by providing for business expansion.



In August 2022, Umba Digital Bank, an Africa-based bank acquired Daraja Microfinance Bank for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the central bank of Kenya expands a microfinance banking industry that serves Kenya and the country, and Daraja MFB's portfolio would be strengthened by the Umba investment. Daraja Microfinance Bank is a Kenya-based bank operating in microlending.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the microlending market in 2022. The regions covered in microlending report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the microlending market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising need for micro-lending among end-users, including micro-enterprises and small enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the microlending market going forward. Small and medium enterprises are organizations whose personnel and revenue numbers are below certain limits. Microlending helps small and medium enterprises to grow through small-dollar lending and helps them to prosper in their business.

For instance, according to the world bank, a US-based international financial institution, and estimates of The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the world bank group, it is estimated that approximately 65 million firms, and 40% of formal micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in developing countries, are in financial need of $5.2 trillion every year, which is equal to 1.4 times the current level of the global MSME lending.

Further, MSME Growth, Innovation, and Inclusive Finance Project improved access to finance for MSMEs in India, which aims in lending $1.5 billion to startups by 2025. Therefore, rising demand for micro-lending among end-users, including micro-enterprises and small enterprises drives the microlending market.



The microlending market includes revenues earned by entities by providing loans and funds through group lending and individual lending. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $191.86 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $304.87 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Microlending Market Characteristics



3. Microlending Market Trends And Strategies



4. Microlending Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Microlending Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Microlending Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Microlending Market



5. Microlending Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Microlending Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Microlending Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Microlending Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Microlending Market, Segmentation By Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Banks

Micro Finance Institute (MFI)

NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions)

Other Provider

6.2. Global Microlending Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Small Enterprises

Micro Enterprises

Solo entrepreneurs And self-employed

7. Microlending Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Microlending Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Microlending Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2umpnm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment