Global Commercial Insurance Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Commercial Insurance Providers Bolsters Growth

This report focuses on commercial insurance market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

Major players in the commercial insurance market are Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, American International Group Inc., Aon PLC., Aviva PLC., AXA S.A., Chubb Corporation, Direct Line Insurance Group PLC., Marsh Mclennan Agency, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd., Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., The Travelers Companies Inc., Liberty Mutual Group, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., State Farm Insurance, Farmers Insurance Group.



Commercial insurance is a protection plan that shields businesses from financial losses caused by injury, theft, cyber-attacks, and other calamities. It is very helpful in protecting the company's assets from damage.



The main types of commercial insurance are commercial motor insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, marine insurance, and others. Commercial motor insurance is business insurance that protects the company's vehicles from accidents and theft. It is available for large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises, through various distribution channels, including agents and brokers, direct response, and others for manufacturing, construction, IT and telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and other industries.



The adoption of advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial insurance market. Major companies in the market are adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) to sustain their positions in the market.

For instance, in September 2022, NeuralMetrics, a US-based InsurTech company, launched MarketEdge, a proprietary solution based on artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NLP) technology that helps insurance companies research and filter US-based businesses that can be perceived as potential customers for their commercial insurance offerings. The new offering uses databases such as OSHA, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Environmental Protection Agency, paycheck protection recipients, licenses, permits, inspections, and other databases to find leads.



In December 2022, World Insurance Associates, a US-based insurance provider, acquired DG and M Insurance Agency for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subjected to providing consumers with exceptional service by providing high-quality insurance products and services that meet their needs and go above and beyond their expectations. DG and M is a US-based commercial insurance service provider.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial insurance market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the commercial insurance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The rising number of commercial insurance providers is driving the commercial insurance market going forward. Insurance providers are businesses that provide insurance services. The variety of business coverage grows as the number of insurance providers grows. This provides more options for businesses to choose from. It also lowers premium costs, which makes insurance more affordable for small businesses that avoid it due to high costs.

For instance, in 2023, according to Ibisworld, a US-based industry data provider, there were about 420056 insurance brokers and agencies in the US, which was an increase of 0.3% from 2022. Additionally, in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute, a US-based trade association working to improve the understanding of insurance, the insurance industry employed about 2,853,000 individuals, compared to 2,802,300 individuals in 2019. As a result, the increasing number of commercial insurance providers is driving the commercial insurance market.



The commercial insurance market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as insurance, consultation, and claim settlement. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



