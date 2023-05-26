New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Inhaled Therapeutics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460338/?utm_source=GNW

Inhalation drug delivery involves administering drugs to the lungs through the mouth (pulmonary route) or nose (intranasal route), enabling them to bypass the blood-brain barrier.



Small molecules have been the main focus for inhalation delivery, but recent R&D and increased interest in inhalable COVID-19 vaccines have led to a shift toward inhalable biologics for conditions where injection delivery is the norm.This study highlights important formulations for inhalable biologics and examines the factors that drive or limit market growth.



The research examines the pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and vaccines in development and evaluates R&D trends, partnership and collaboration trends, funding and investment analysis, patent analysis, and the outlook for inhalable biologics.



The study identifies significant growth opportunities for industry players in the field.Questions this study answers:1. What factors drive or limit the industry’s growth?2. What are the innovative methods for formulating inhalable biologics?3. What does the pipeline analysis for inhalable vaccines and monoclonal antibodies look like?4. What are the R&D trends and projected developments of the technologies?5. What are the funding evaluations, patent evaluations, regulatory environments, and trends for partnerships and collaborations for inhalable biologics?6. What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the inhalable biologics space?

