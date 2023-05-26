Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Internet Users is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Coaching Platforms Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global sports coaching platfrom market is expected to grow from $0.24 billion in 2022 to $0.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.11%. The sports coaching platfrom market is expected to reach $0.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8%.

Major players in the sports coaching platforms market are Accelerware, AMP Sports, Athletic Logic, Coach Logic, Coach Me Plus, CoachLogix, Coach's Eye, EDGE10 Group, Firstbeat, Fusion Sport, Grabba International Pty Ltd., iGamePlanner, Notes4Coach, Sideline Sports, Siliconcoach, SoccerLAB, Sportlyzer, TeamSnap, TopSportsLab, and SyncStrength.

Sports coaching platforms refer to online platforms that are used by sports coaching centers to instruct, direct, and develop athletes. It allows athletes to exercise and monitor their performance from any remote location using smartphones, tablets, and PCs.



The main types of sports coaching platforms are professional and non - professional. The professional refers to coaching products and services meant to put the client's entire life both personal and professional into focus. The pricing model involved is a one-time license and subscription that are used for soccer, basketball, swimming, baseball, and others.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the sports coaching platforms market. Major companies operating in the sports coaching platforms market are advancing toward introducing next-generation platforms and technology for the sports coaching platforms market.

For instance, in November 2022, Sportsession.Com, a UK-based sports coach booking platform, launched a platform to transform access to sports coaching in the UK. It is accessible all around the UK and gives users access to more than 1,400 coaches in 64 different sports. The platform has the potential to alter how corporations support their employees through sporting and wellness activity offerings.



In June 2022, 3STEP, a US-based youth sports operator, acquired Sports Made Personal (SMP) for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Sports Made Personal (SMP) will join 3STEP, which works with 3.1 million athletes across more than 40 states. Sports Made Personal (SMP) is a US-based tech-centric training platform offering individualized experiences.



North America was the largest region in the sports coaching platforms market in 2022. The regions covered in the sports coaching platforms report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the sports coaching platforms market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing number of internet users is expected to propel the growth of the sports coaching platforms market going forward. Internet users are individuals who access the internet from any location. The expanding number of internet users gives evolving tools for coaching players, and employing technology in coaching approaches allows instructors to communicate information to players in a manner they are familiar with and understand.

For instance, in January 2023, according to DataReportal, a Singapore-based online reference library, 5.16 billion individuals are using the internet worldwide, or 64.4 percent of the world's population. The number of internet users also continues to increase from 5,060 million in 2022 to 3,158 million in 2023. Therefore, increasing internet users are driving the growth of the sports coaching platforms market.



The sports coaching platforms market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as athlete management, private and small group sessions, memberships services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.29 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $0.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Sports Coaching Platforms Market Characteristics



3. Sports Coaching Platforms Market Trends And Strategies



4. Sports Coaching Platforms Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Sports Coaching Platforms Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Sports Coaching Platforms Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Sports Coaching Platforms Market



5. Sports Coaching Platforms Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Sports Coaching Platforms Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Sports Coaching Platforms Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Sports Coaching Platforms Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Professional

Non - Professional

6.2. Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market, Segmentation By Pricing Model, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

One Time License

Subscription

6.3. Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Soccer

Basketball

Swimming

Baseball

Other Applications

7. Sports Coaching Platforms Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Sports Coaching Platforms Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

