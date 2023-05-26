New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stevia: By Form, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458711/?utm_source=GNW



Stevia derived from the Stevia Rebaudiana plant species is a natural sweetener substance. It’s a calorie-free, all-natural sweetener that’s more times sweeter than sugar. Flavones, triterpenoids, tannin, caffeic acid, kaempferol, as well as quercetin are among the antioxidant chemicals found in stevia. Consumers are increasingly replacing sugar with stevia due to greater awareness and a slew of health benefits linked with its use. Many food and beverage companies are using it in caffeine, tea, smoothies, and yoghurt to provide goods with less calories. Stevia is recognized to provide a number of health benefits, including diabetes control, weight loss, and blood pressure & sugar regulation.



Global Stevia market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 9% in 2031.

Global Stevia to surpass USD 1,564.8 million by 2031 from USD 662.4 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The growing knowledge of the health advantages of reduced consumables is a primary driving force behind market expansion. With its zero-calorie feature, stevia is anticipated to be the ideal sugar replacement as the increase in number of obese & diabetic people rises.



Dry Extract segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into three categories based on form: Stevia Leaves, Dry Extract, and Liquid Extract. Dry Extract Stevia had the most market share and also is expected to continue to do so during the projection period. Due to its low cost and widespread use in precision manufacturing and assembly, dry stevia powder is often preferred. Liquid stevia, on the other hand, is expected to develop at the fastest rate due to an increase in commercial-scale uses, since they are concentrated & only a small amount is required.

Food & Beverages segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is segmented by application into Food & Beverages, Tabletop Sweeteners, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. Food and beverages has been the leading sector in the worldwide stevia market, depending on application, as stevia is among the most widely utilized components & food additives in the foodservice industry. It’s also used in beverages to improve flavor, prevent fermentation and discoloration, and minimize stickiness. It also functions as an antioxidant & also has a high heat resistance, which contributes to its popularity in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, it is used as a natural stabilizer in a variety of dairy products, confectioneries, beverages, as well as other culinary items. As a result, all of these reasons contribute to the increased need for stevia sweetener in the food and beverage industry.



Drivers

Increasing demands for sugar replacement

.Rising government initiatives and advancements



Restraint

Fluctuations in stevia leaf prices



• Cargil Inc.,

• Ingredion Inc.,

• PureCircle Ltd.,

• Tate & Lyle PLC.,

• Archer Daniels Midland Company,

• Evolva, Stevia Corp.,

• GLG LIFE TECH CORP.,

• Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

• HYET Sweet.

• Other Prominent Players

Stevia Segments:

• By Form

o Stevia Leaves

o Dry Extract

o Liquid Extract

• By Application

o Food & Beverages

o Tabletop Sweeteners

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Stevia Dynamics

• Stevia Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



