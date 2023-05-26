New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paper Cups Market: By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458710/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Paper cup is a disposable cup made of paper that is lined or coated with plastic or wax to stop liquid from leaking through the paper. It is created from recycled paper and is used all around the world. Paper cups are used to serve hot and cold beverages like coffee and tea, as well as food items like ice cream and soups. These paper cups are commonly found in offices, quick food restaurants, large sporting events, and music festivals. Because paper cups are derived from trees, which are a renewable resource, they are usually regarded to be more eco-friendly than polystyrene foam cups.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Paper Cups Market is expected to witness significant growth with a notable CAGR of 1.2% by 2031

Global Paper Cups Market to surpass USD 288.5 billion by 2031 from USD 255.5 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 1.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The increased desire for takeaway services and online food delivery services, owing to the convenience and an increase in internet penetration, are the primary driving drivers of the Global Paper Cups Market. This, in turn, is boosting the disposable paper cup market to new heights in both developed and developing countries.



GLOBAL PAPER CUPS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Poly-Coated segment is predicted to grow with maximum CAGR over the 2021-31 period

Based on type, the Global Paper Cups Market is divided into Poly-Coated Paper, Wax-Coated Paper, Air Pocket Insulated, Post-Consumer Fiber, and Others. The poly-coated sector is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the growing consumption of tea, coffee, and other beverages in most Asia Pacific areas. The Asia Pacific has the greatest share of the paper cup market due to the vast number of people who drink tea and coffee in addition to other beverages.

Tea & Coffee segment is expected to lead with the highest CAGR over the forecasted period

In terms of application, the Global Paper Cups Market is segmented as Tea & Coffee, Chilled Food & Beverages, and Others. Owing to the significant consumption of these beverages in the country, the tea and coffee category accounted for a large proportion of the market. The usage of tea and coffee dispensers is increasing as the number of educational institutions, hospitals, IT firms, offices, food canteens, coffee/tea shops, restaurants, fast-food stores, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and supermarkets grow.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Booming Foodservice Sector is impacting the growth of the Global Paper Cups Market

Ever-increasing demand from urban and semi-urban areas



Restraint

Growing environmental concern is hampering the Global Paper Cups Market



GLOBAL PAPER CUPS MARKET:

Key Players

• Huhtamaku

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Dart container Corporation

• Reynolds Consumer Products

• Graphic Packaging International, LLC

• Seda Group, Inc.

• Eco-products, Inc.

• DUNI AB

• Stanpac Inc.

• Geotegrity, Inc.

• Konie Cups International, Inc.

• YesPac

• Lollicup USA Inc.

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL PAPER CUPS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:



Global Paper Cups Market Segments:

• By Type

o Poly-Coated Paper

o Wax-Coated Paper

o Air Pocket Insulated

o Post-Consumer Fiber

o Others

• By Application

o Tea & Coffee

o Chilled Food & Beverages

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

o Food Service

o Food Retail- Supermarkets

o Online

o Convenience Stores

o Others

• Global Paper Cups Market Dynamics

• Global Paper Cups Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

