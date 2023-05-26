New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printed Signage: By Type, By Application, By End-Use And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458708/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Printed signage has been the most common type of signage arrangement, which is commonly used for showcasing and advertisements to attract clients and grow information about the availability of commodities and features through bulletins, lighted presentations, and other means. New printing technologies, such as inkjet printing, have made it possible to produce high-quality, eye-catching printed signage at a cheaper cost. Because of its versatility, inkjet printing has made a name for itself in visual correlation and marketing. However, interior designers are increasingly utilizing many pieces of literature, notably in the hospitality and retail sectors. Printed signage is used by a wide range of companies and associations for day-to-day activities, primarily for showcasing & promoting reasons in retail stores, exhibit spaces, entryways, tradeshows, event scenes, school yards, and check-out locations.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Printed Signage market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 0.2% in 2031.

Global Printed Signage was valued at 39.5 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 0.2%. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the large well-heeled customer base is also attracting a slew of new retailers to open outlets to cater to them. Because marketing is such an important role in the success of end-client organizations, the industry for printed signage has been expected to be influenced by growth in the area.



GLOBAL PRINTED SIGNAGE: SEGMENTS

Outdoor signage segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of application global Printed Signage market is segmented into Indoor Signage and Outdoor Signage. Outdoor signage consists of billboards which one of the most prominent and common types of outdoor advertising. Billboards are massive advertising structures that are used to promote products, events, and brands. Because they are very visible, they were the most trusted type of outdoor advertising. Billboards of various sizes are currently available on the market. The design of billboards is heavily influenced by elements such as the sign’s placement, advertising budgets, and the type of product that is to be marketed. Despite the fact that billboard is one of the most common types of printed signage’s, they are being impacted by the rise of digital signage.

BSFI segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of end-user global Printed Signage market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, Transportation, Coordination’s, Medical Services, and Sports and Amusement. Printed signage in the BFSI sector is commonly utilized in a variety of locations, including ATMs (banner sign, posters, etc.), interiors, wall graphics, and wall projections. Service providers are boosting their spending on consumer advertising, which is driving up need for printed signage inside the industry. Printed signage is an appealing option for advertising & educating potential customers about the financial institute’s numerous services because it requires less expenditure and has a longer life term. These are some of the primary elements that are allowing the printed signage sector to thrive in the face of fierce competition from digital signage.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing printed signage cost-effectiveness

Increasing purchase of printed signage



Restraint

Rising expenditure on online marketing



GLOBAL PRINTED SIGNAGE:

Key Players

• Identity Holdings Ltd

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Sabre Digital Creative

• Print Sauce

• Kelly Signs Inc.

• AJ Printing and Graphic

• Southwest Printing Co.

• LandH Sign companies

• Spandex Ltd

• IGEPA group GmbH and Co.

• DayBrazil SA

• Orafol Europe GmbH.

• Other Prominent Players



Printed Signage Segments:

• By Type

o Banners

o Pop Shows

o Illuminated Presentations

o Announcements Flags

• By Application

o Indoor Signage

o Outdoor Signage

• By End-Use

o BFSI

o Retail

o Transportation

o Coordination’s

o Medical Services

o Sports and Amusement

