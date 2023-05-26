Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Report 2023: Detection of Malignancy, Autoimmune Disorders, Infectious Illnesses and Pregnancy Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Type, Application, and End User and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diagnostic specialty antibodies market size is estimated to be USD 24.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period 2022-2033.

Companies Mentioned

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abcam plc

F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Creative Diagnostics

Merck KGaA

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Becton Dickinson Company

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc

Novus Biologicals LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Various diseases can be diagnosed using diagnostic antibodies. The detection of malignancy, autoimmune disorders, infectious illnesses, and pregnancy are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diseases globally and their impact on the economy are other factors which aid the market's growth. However, the low stability of the diagnostic specialty antibodies would increase the danger which hinders the market growth.



Growth in this market is anticipated to be aided by an increase in the number of studies on monoclonal antibodies and they can be used to diagnose different diseases, and an increase in the number of cancer cases and public knowledge of the importance of early detection.

Additionally, the market's main players are consistently launching new products, which is helping the segment expand. For instance, Roche declared the availability of Anti-PRAME (EPR 20330) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody in October 2022. This antibody helps to detect the presence of the PRAME protein in tissue samples from people who may have melanoma. To assist with better diagnostic choices, the PRAME (EPR20330) antibody is used to help distinguish between normal and malignant tumours. The reasons predict that the monoclonal antibodies segment will expand significantly over the course of the forecast period.



For instance, monoclonal antibodies have important uses in diagnosis, so they are included in diagnostic techniques (western immunoblotting, ELISA, immunofluorescence test, and immunohistochemistry) for the diagnosis of various diseases, according to an article published by the Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research in September 2020.

For the purpose of identifying an antigen or antibody against microorganisms in diagnostic procedures, monoclonal antibodies are crucial. In small doses, monoclonal antibodies also contribute significantly to the creation of particular serologic reagents for antigens. They offer immunological tests that are both highly specific and repeatable for the quick and precise detection of various infectious diseases.



Segmentation:



Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Infectious Diseases

Blood Borne Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases (GI Diseases)

Respiratory Diseases

Oncology

Blood Group Typing

Pregnancy Detection

End-user (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Diagnostic Test Kit Manufacturers

Academic and Research Institutes

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

