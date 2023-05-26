Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Report 2023: Detection of Malignancy, Autoimmune Disorders, Infectious Illnesses and Pregnancy Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Type, Application, and End User and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The diagnostic specialty antibodies market size is estimated to be USD 24.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period 2022-2033.
Companies Mentioned
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Abcam plc
- F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- Creative Diagnostics
- Merck KGaA
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
- Becton Dickinson Company
- Rockland Immunochemicals Inc
- Novus Biologicals LLC
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Various diseases can be diagnosed using diagnostic antibodies. The detection of malignancy, autoimmune disorders, infectious illnesses, and pregnancy are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diseases globally and their impact on the economy are other factors which aid the market's growth. However, the low stability of the diagnostic specialty antibodies would increase the danger which hinders the market growth.
Growth in this market is anticipated to be aided by an increase in the number of studies on monoclonal antibodies and they can be used to diagnose different diseases, and an increase in the number of cancer cases and public knowledge of the importance of early detection.
Additionally, the market's main players are consistently launching new products, which is helping the segment expand. For instance, Roche declared the availability of Anti-PRAME (EPR 20330) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody in October 2022. This antibody helps to detect the presence of the PRAME protein in tissue samples from people who may have melanoma. To assist with better diagnostic choices, the PRAME (EPR20330) antibody is used to help distinguish between normal and malignant tumours. The reasons predict that the monoclonal antibodies segment will expand significantly over the course of the forecast period.
For instance, monoclonal antibodies have important uses in diagnosis, so they are included in diagnostic techniques (western immunoblotting, ELISA, immunofluorescence test, and immunohistochemistry) for the diagnosis of various diseases, according to an article published by the Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research in September 2020.
For the purpose of identifying an antigen or antibody against microorganisms in diagnostic procedures, monoclonal antibodies are crucial. In small doses, monoclonal antibodies also contribute significantly to the creation of particular serologic reagents for antigens. They offer immunological tests that are both highly specific and repeatable for the quick and precise detection of various infectious diseases.
Segmentation:
Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Primary Antibodies
- Secondary Antibodies
Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Infectious Diseases
- Blood Borne Diseases
- Gastrointestinal Diseases (GI Diseases)
- Respiratory Diseases
- Oncology
- Blood Group Typing
- Pregnancy Detection
End-user (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Diagnostic Test Kit Manufacturers
- Academic and Research Institutes
By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
