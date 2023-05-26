New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics: By Indication, By Drug Type And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458707/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

UTI (Urinary tract infection) is among the most common health problems. Because women encounter health issues such as menstruation, pregnancy, and some birth control side effects, UTI is much more common among women than in males. A person who has diabetes and then develops urological health problems is inextricably linked. Diabetes exacerbates health problems and increases the chance of UTIs, as well as bladder problems. Diabetes can also cause and result in the worsening of complications such as urologic difficulties and diseases. This is due to the fact that they are known to affect an individual’s blood flow, neuron functions, and sensory processes.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 3.7% in 2031.

Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics to surpass USD 10.6 billion by 2031 from USD 7.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. As the prevalence of diabetes & kidney stones rises, so does the majority of cases of urinary tract infection, which drives up medicine demand and hence propels the worldwide urinary infection therapeutic market.



GLOBAL URINARY TRACT INFECTION THERAPEUTICS: SEGMENTS

Uncomplicated UTI segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on indication global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics is categorized into Complicated UTI, Uncomplicated UTI and Other. The uncomplicated UTI market accounts the highest market growth. The most frequent type of UTI now impacting the worldwide population is uncomplicated UTIs. Antibiotics are usually prescribed to treat UTIs. Because of the rising number of hospital-acquired infections, particularly catheter-associated UTIs, the uncomplicated UTI category is expected to lead the global urinary tract infection therapies in the coming year.

Quinolones segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics is segmented in the basis of Drug type into Quinolones, Cephalosporin, Azoles and Amphotericin B, Nitro furans and Other. The quinolones category retained the greatest share of the market, which also consist of penicillin and combination sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. As they are available in hospital and retail pharmacies. The fact that quinolones are routinely recommended by physicians is largely responsible for the market’s future growth. Fluoroquinolones, ofloxacin, & enoxacins are among the most commonly prescribed antibiotics



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing in prevalence of UTIs

Rising demand for Antibiotic consumption



Restraint

Complicated legal obligations



GLOBAL URINARY TRACT INFECTION THERAPEUTICS:

Key Players

• Allergan

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Bayer AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Janssen Global Services, LLC

• Lupin Ltd.

• Merck & Co., Inc

• Almirall, S.A

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL URINARY TRACT INFECTION THERAPEUTICS: REGIONS

Global Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The North American region includes countries that results in the growth of the global urine tract infection therapeutic market. The North American market is anticipating a significant increase in investment in research & development of treatment goods and diagnostics that will aid in the global expansion of the urinary tract infection (UTI) industry. Because of the expanding prevalence of Urinary infections and renal issues among the populations of this region, the United States has a growing global market share.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON URINARY TRACT INFECTION THERAPEUTICS MARKET

The unexpected rise of coronavirus-infected patients hampered access to other primary care treatments, resulting in a large decline in non-COVID-19-related diagnoses such urinary tract infection. In 2020, the rate of UTI diagnostic decreased somewhat, possibly slowing the industry’s expansion in recent months. A considerable decline in urinary infection (UTI) diagnosis associated to the COVID-19 pandemic is cause for concern. As a result, fewer people sought primary care services, and fewer diagnoses, such as UTIs.



GLOBAL URINARY TRACT INFECTION THERAPEUTICS REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Segments:

• By Indication

o Complicated UTI,

o Uncomplicated UTI

o Other

• By Drug Type

o Quinolones

o Cephalosporin

o Azoles

o Amphotericin B

o Nitro furans

o Other

• Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Dynamics

• Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

