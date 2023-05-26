Global Radio Frequency Components Market Size To Worth USD 100.89 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 15.7%

New York, United States , May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Radio Frequency Components Market Size is to grow from USD 23.47 billion in 2022 to USD 100.89 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Radio frequency components are electronic devices designed to handle radio frequency signals. These components include various types of filters, amplifiers, oscillators, mixers, and antennas. RF filters are used to select and separate signals of specific frequencies, while amplifiers are used to increase the power of signals. Oscillators generate RF signals at specific frequencies, and mixers combine two or more signals at different frequencies. Antennas are used to transmit and receive RF signals. RF components are commonly used in communication systems, including mobile phones, Wi-Fi, and satellite communication systems. These components play a critical role in ensuring the proper functioning of RF systems.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for radio frequency components market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the radio frequency components market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the radio frequency components market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Radio Frequency Components Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Filters, Duplexer, Power Amplifiers, Antenna Switches, Modulators & Demodulators, and Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military, and Wireless Communication), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032". Get Detailed Report Description Here

The filters segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.5% during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global radio frequency components market is segmented into filters, duplexer, power amplifiers, antenna switches, modulators & demodulators, and others. The filters segment of the radio frequency components market is expected to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period due to several factors. The increasing adoption of wireless communication technologies, such as 5G networks and IoT devices, is driving the demand for RF filters. RF filters are used to select and separate signals of specific frequencies, and the growing demand for higher data rates and improved network coverage is increasing the demand for more advanced and efficient RF filters. Moreover, the development of advanced filter technologies, such as surface acoustic wave filters and bulk acoustic wave filters, is further boosting the growth of the filters segment.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global radio frequency components market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, military, and wireless communication. The automotive sector is expected to witness significant growth in the radio frequency components market over the forecast period due to several factors. The increasing adoption of connected cars and the growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems are driving the demand for RF components in the automotive sector. RF components, including antennas, power amplifiers, and filters, are used in various applications in cars, such as infotainment systems, telematics, and GPS navigation systems. Moreover, the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the development of advanced vehicle-to-everything communication systems are further boosting the growth of the RF Components market in the automotive sector.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 17.2% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the radio frequency components market due to various factors. The region is home to several developing economies, such as China and India, which are witnessing a rapid adoption of wireless communication technologies, including 5G networks and IoT devices. The increasing investments by governments in the development of advanced communication infrastructure and the growing demand for RF components in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics are further driving market growth. Additionally, the availability of low-cost labor and favorable government policies for the manufacturing sector are also contributing to the growth of the RF components market in this region

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global radio frequency components market include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., TMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, RF Micro Devices, Inc., API Technologies Corp., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global radio frequency components market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Radio Frequency Components Market, By Product

Filters

Duplexer

Power Amplifiers

Antenna Switches

Modulators & Demodulators

Others

Radio Frequency Components Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military

Wireless Communication

Radio Frequency Components Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

