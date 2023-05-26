Global Commercial Vehicle On-demand Features Market 2023: Renewed Interest in Connected Services Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Commercial Vehicle On-demand Features" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The on-demand business model in the automotive industry is revolutionizing the way customers subscribe to a particular service offered by OEMs. The model allows customers to activate or deactivate a service according to their regional (or custom) requirements.

The subscription offered by automakers can be on a monthly, yearly, hourly, per kilometer basis, or a one-time payment. This business model enables OEMs to monetize and increase their revenue from the connected services that they offer. Connectivity is already prevalent in commercial vehicles, with fleets opting for features that improve vehicle management and overall productivity.

These services are primarily offered on a subscription basis, which includes a standard or customized package option, depending on feet requirements. However, with the advancement of IoT, artificial intelligence, and over-the-air network speed, customers will be more than willing to ask for these features whenever required.

Autonomous, safety and security, convenience, and smart features will likely be offered on demand. During the initial adoption stage and because of limited penetration, these features will be slowly introduced to the market in target applications but on a subscription basis; however, once considerable volume penetration is achieved, manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers will begin offering features as per the demand and will ensure business case viability for them.

This study covers the major trends, factors, and activities around the inception of commercial vehicle on-demand features, and captures the outlook in seven segments based on their expected launch dates and pricing position.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Feature on Demand (FoD) Services Scope Analysis

Trucks of Future Approach

Tentative Commercial Vehicle Feature on Demand Services

Value Creation through Lifecycle

Extent of Features and Services on Demand in the Future

Segmentation

Growth Drivers for Feature on Demand Services

Growth Restraints for Feature on Demand Services

3. Key Trends and Technologies

OTA Trends Affecting FoD Adoption

Shifting Customer Trends Supporting New Business Models

Anticipated FoD Services in Commercial Vehicles

Technology Built for FoD Services

Regulatory and Legal Challenges in Implementing FoD

4. On-demand Features: Business Models

Rise of Attractive Business Models and Payment Options

FoD Access Types and Delivery

5. On-demand Features Offering and Sample Rates

Impact of Connectivity

Effect of Connectivity in Futuristic Business Models

Business Model Shifts: Recommendations to Manufacturers

6. On-demand Features: In-vehicle Payments

Key Business Models in In-vehicle FoD Payments

In-vehicle Payment Options: Cards & Digital Wallets

In-vehicle Payment: Types of Intermediaries and Services

What will be the Future of In-vehicle Payments?

7. On-demand Features: Infotainment

Infotainment: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis

Infotainment FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers

Infotainment Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023

On-demand Feature: Fleet Management

Fleet Management: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis

Fleet Management FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers

Fleet Management Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023

On-demand Feature: Navigation

Navigation: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis

Navigation FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers

Navigation Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023

8. On-demand Features: Vehicle Performance

Vehicle Performance: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis

Vehicle Performance FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers

Vehicle Performance Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023

9. On-demand Features: Safety and Security

Safety and Security: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis

Safety and Security FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers

Safety and Security Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023

On-demand Feature: Adas and Autonomous

ADAS and Autonomous: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis

ADAS and Autonomous FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers

ADAS and Autonomous Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023

10. On-demand Features: Convenience and Smart Features

Convenience and Smart Features: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis

Convenience and Smart FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers

Convenience and Smart Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Renewed Interest in Connected Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Data Monetization

Growth Opportunity 3: Fleet-specific Features

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdj2f2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.