Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market: By Type, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs) are robots that can operate under water without the presence of a person. Unmanned marine vehicles (UAVs) are self-driving vehicles that are commonly used in industry and military missions. The unmanned maritime vehicles are equipped with the necessary gadgets and sensors for the job. Observation, reconnaissance, mine counter measures, ocean floor mappings, pipeline inspections, polar ice study, anti-submarine warfare, and other applications are all possible with unmanned underwater vehicles. Autonomous underwater vehicle, remotely operated automobiles, semi-submersibles, & unmanned surface craft are all part of the unmanned marine vehicle industry. Sales of automated marine vehicle make up the autonomous maritime vehicles market. Autonomous marine vehicle are robotic vehicles that travel beneath or on the water’s surface without the need for human input.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 15.8% in 2031.

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles was valued at 2.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 15.8%. Unmanned marine vehicles have higher capability for observation, identification, & interception than traditional systems, which is increasing the market for defence applications. They can be outfitted with stabilized military hardware, surveillance systems, as well as electro-optical tracking systems that can monitor infrared vision at all hours of the day and night.



GLOBAL UNMANNED MARINE VEHICLES: SEGMENTS

Autonomous Surface Vehicle segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into two types: Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle and Autonomous Surface Vehicle. A large percentage of today’s autonomous underwater vehicle’s function and maneuver according to a preprogrammed mission, with some human supervision. Such vehicles have just recently been deployed in completely autonomous mode. Future advanced autonomous platforms are expected to be able to change their algorithms & parameters, as well as choose actions or behavior’s depending on real-time data or existing knowledge, in order to achieve a preset goal.

Defense Industry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on application, the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles market is segmented into Defense, Research and Commercial. The defence industry is likely to contribute significantly to the global market for unmanned marine vehicles. Maritime security concerns such as torpedoes, underwater mines, diesel-electrics submarine attacks, & short-range anti-ship missiles face defence forces all around the world. Increased investment in autonomous, robotic platforms that can operate at sea and at depths well below the surface is driving up demand for autonomous unmanned vehicles.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Rising demand of Autonomous marine vehicles

Increasing demand for USVs for oceanographic



Restraint

Low-cost alternatives, such as UV security, are available.



GLOBAL UNMANNED MARINE VEHICLES MARKET:

Key Players

• Sea Robotics

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Liquid Robotics

• BAE Systems

• Ocean Aero

• Pelorus Naval Systems

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• ECA Group

• Textron

• MAP Marine Technologies

• Elbit Systems

• Maritime Robotics

• Other Prominent Players

.



GLOBAL UNMANNED MARINE VEHICLES MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Segments:



• By Type:

o Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle

o Autonomous Surface Vehicle



• By Application:

o Defense

o Research

o Commercial

o Other

• Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Dynamics

• Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



