Top 10 Automotive Technologies: By Type, By Technology And Region – Global Analysis Of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

Information-centric technology will play a vital role in the future of the automotive sector, according to industry trends. The sector is implementing new technology into its operations at an unprecedented rate. In addition to more established technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) & big data & analytics, newer technologies including the internet of thing (IoT) as well as block chain have several uses in the automotive industry. Autonomous vehicle (AVs), vehicle security, electrifications, shared mobility, artificial intelligence(AI), big data analytics, human-machine interface, block chain, 3D printing, and the Internet of Things are among the top ten automotive technologies.



Global Top 10 Automotive Technologies market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 17.7% in 2031.

Global Top 10 Automotive Technologies to surpass USD 832.5 billion by 2031 from USD 163.2 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 17.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The industry for Top ten Automotive technology is being driven by an increase in sales of luxury vehicles with advanced technologies. Furthermore, government regulations relating to safety features have accelerated the development of vehicle technologies.



Vehicle security segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on type global top 10 Automotive Technologies are segmented into Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), Vehicle Security, Electrification, Shared Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, Human, Machine Interfaces, Block chain, 3D Printing and Internet of Things. Vehicle security system are likely to maintain its leading position for top 10 automotive technology in terms of volume, with the highest market share. Vehicle theft has increased in recent years as a result of high-tech and advanced stealing strategies. The automotive technologies industry has seen significant demand, particularly for vehicle security systems, as the number of innovative vehicle technologies grows.

On board internet services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on technology global top 10 Automotive Technologies are segmented into Remote Diagnostics, On Board Internet Services, Security Systems in Automotive, Vehicle Intelligence Systems, Night Vision, and Lane Departure Warning System. During the projection period, the on-board internet services sector is anticipated to develop at the fastest CAGR. Factors such as the roll out of high-speed connectivity options such as 4G and 5G, as well as the increasing penetration of telecommunications services in the automobile industry, are influencing the expansion of on-board internet services. Companies like BMW, for example, have started to promote integrated sim cards with their vehicles so that calls could be placed without having to connect a phone to the vehicle.



Increasing demand of luxury vehicles



Increase in vehicle cost



• Daimler

• Delphi Automotive PLC,

• Continental AG,

• Robert Bosch GmbH,

• Agero,

• Ford Motor Company,

• Airbiquity,

• WirelessCar

In 2018 & 2019, the automotive sector struggled with slowing economic activity, growing competition, a recession in BRICs economies, and tightened lending standards, all of which stifled worldwide demand. Then impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in the first part of 2020, which sent auto sales falling to new lows. However, the auto sector is returning at a faster-than-expected rate, thanks in large part to a consumer move favoring mobility and flexibility over public & shared transportation.



• By Type

o Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)

o Vehicle Security

o Electrification

o Shared Mobility

o Artificial Intelligence

o Big Data & Analytics

o Human

o Machine Interfaces

o Block chain

o 3D Printing

o Internet of Things

• By Technology

o Remote Diagnostics

o On Board Internet Services

o Security Systems in Automotive

o Vehicle Intelligence Systems

o Night Vision

o Lane Departure Warning System

• Top 10 Automotive Technologies Dynamics

• Top 10 Automotive Technologies Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



