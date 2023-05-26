New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrocolloids Market: By Product Type, By Source, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458704/?utm_source=GNW



Hydrocolloids are a type of food ingredient that consists primarily of polysaccharides and a few proteins, frequently used in a variety of food products. In the food and beverage industry, they are widely employed as thickeners, water retention agents, stabilizers, gel-forming agents, emulsifiers, and dietary fibers. Water solubility, viscosity, and gelation are the three most important functions of hydrocolloids as food structure contributors, and their structure-function origins in terms of molecular weight, functional groups, branched structure, and conformations are striking, owing to which they are highly demanded.



The global Hydrocolloids Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.8% by 2031

Global Hydrocolloids Market to surpass USD 17.3 billion by 2031 from USD 9.8 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Increased research and development, hydrocolloid advancements, and high application in salad dressings, confectionaries, and toppings are all driving the industry forward. Furthermore, increasing global consumption of premium food and beverage items is another important factor driving market expansion.



Gelatin segment is predicted to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Hydrocolloids Market is segmented into Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Gelatin, and Others. During the projection period, the gelatin segment dominated the market. People are gradually migrating toward plant-derived hydrocolloids as they become more concerned about their health and the environment. A large increase in the global obese and overweight population has been a major influencing factor, and the hydrocolloids market size is expected to grow significantly during the projection period.

Food & beverages segment is expected to grow substantially during the forecasted period 2021-31

By application, the Global Hydrocolloids Market is divided into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care. Hydrocolloids improve the cooking yield, texture, and slice qualities of beef and poultry products. Carrageenan is used in meat and poultry products to help them retain moisture and natural textural qualities while also increasing viscosity. Agar, on the other hand, aids in the lowering of fat content in meat. In processed hams, gelatin is used to improve the appearance of the product and to gel the juices, whilst xanthan gum is utilized as a thickening and stabilizer.



Drivers

Increasing demand for convenience food is boosting the demand for Hydrocolloids.

Rising disposable income of consumers is impacting the market growth



Restraint

Strict government regulations



• Kelco

• Hispanagar

• S.A.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Ashland Inc.

• Kerry Group

• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

• FMC Corporation

• IDD Nutrition & Biosciences

• Other Prominent Players



• By Product Type

o Xanthan Gum

o Carrageenan

o Guar Gum

o Gelatin

o Others

• By Source

o Microbial

o Animal

o Seaweed

o Others

• By Application

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

o Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Global Hydrocolloids Market Dynamics

• Global Hydrocolloids Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



