Sodium Nitrate Market: By Type, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

Because of its cost-effectiveness and durability, sodium nitrate is commonly utilized as an active ingredient in black powder. In addition, it can speed up the burning of combustible materials. As a result, it’s perfect for solid rocket propellants and other explosives. Furthermore, as the need for industrial quality sodium nitrate grows, so does the utilization of sodium nitrate in glass production. In the two-stage manufacturing of chemically stable and high-strength glasses, sodium nitrate is employed. The polished glass can be put in a sodium nitrate bath to boost its strength. All of these factors combine to increase demand for sodium nitrate, boosting the global market growth.



Global Sodium Nitrate Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.2% in 2031.

The global sodium nitrate market was worth USD 92.7 million in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2031, to reach USD 153.9 million by 2031. Sodium nitrate is a chemical compound that is used in fertilizers and explosives, among other things. It’s an alkali metal nitrate that’s used as a preservative in cured meats. Because of their ability to give vital nitrogen nutrients to crops, sodium nitrate-based fertilizers are frequently employed. Wheat, soybeans, sugarcane, and corn are among the crops that benefit from it as fertilizer. Apart from fertilizers, the substance is also utilized as a preservative in the food business.



Industrial Sodium Nitrate holds a major share of the Sodium Nitrate Market

Industrial segment dominated the market and held a significant proportion of the market. This high share was attributed to rising fertilizer demand along with rising chemical demand in a variety of end-user industries, including construction, electronics, industrial production, and others. The highest purity level of sodium nitrate is found in industrial-class sodium nitrate. It’s used as a solvent in a variety of sectors. It’s also utilized in the formulation of finished products including construction chemicals, adhesives, and degreasers.

The fertilizer segment is predicted to grow significantly over the forecast period

The fertilizer application segment dominated the market by application. This high percentage can be attributable to the expanding global need for fertilizers as a result of increased food production. The increased need for food has stemmed from the world’s growing population. Because of their high solubility and biodegradable qualities, demand for sodium nitrate fertilizers has also surged.



Growing demand for Sodium Nitrate in the Food and Agriculture Industry is impacting the market growth

Innovation of Digital Smell on Smart Phones



The fertilizers and chemicals in the additives have an adverse impact on the body, hindering the market growth

The chemicals found in fertilizer additions and fertilizers can harm groundwater and drinking water, resulting in a variety of ailments. Blue baby syndrome is a sickness that affects infants and is caused by nitrate-contaminated water.



• BASF SE

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• UNE Industries Ltd. AG CHEMI Group s.r.o

• Pon Pure Chemicals Group

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

• American Elements

• Hach

• Aldebaran Sistemas

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Alfa Aesar



• By Type

o Sodium Nitrate Crystal

o Industrial Sodium Nitrate

• By Application

o Fertilizers

o Food Additives

o Construction Chemicals

o Explosives

o Pharmaceuticals

o Wastewater Treatment

o Others

