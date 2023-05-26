NGS-Based RNA-sequencing Markets: Sample Preparation, Platforms & Consumables, Services, Data Analysis, De Novo, Epigenetics, Small RNA - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGS-Based RNA-sequencing Market by Product & Services (Sample Preparation, Platforms & Consumables, Services, Data Analysis), Technology (SBS, SMRT, Nanopore), Application (De Novo, Epigenetics, Small RNA), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2027 from USD 2.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.2%

Growth in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is mainly driven by the advantages of RNA sequencing over conventional technologies, the decreasing cost of genome sequencing, increasing government funding to support genomics projects, growing research involving RNA sequencing, growing cancer cases, the increasing application of NGS in cancer research, and rapid growth in personalized medicine.

On the other hand, a lack of qualified specialists, end-user budget constraints in developing countries, and standardization concerns in diagnostic testing are expected to limit the market growth.

The Nanopore sequencing segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market has been segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. The nanopore sequencing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Nanopore sequencing is the only sequencing technology with direct RNA-sequencing capabilities.

The adoption of nanopore sequencing is increasing among end users due to its benefits as compared to other next-generation sequencing technologies, such as single-molecule sequencing of native DNA and RNA capable of detecting modifications in individual nucleotides allowing primers to cover the whole length of the 16S gene or even whole ribosomal operons, real-time targeted sequencing, large read lengths and full-length cDNA read, and reliable detection of structural variants.

The expression profiling analysis applications segment dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of application, the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented into expression profiling analysis, small RNA sequencing, de novo transcriptome assembly, and variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics.

In 2021, the expression profiling analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. The increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases are expected to propel the demand for expression profiling analysis.

North America held the dominant share of the market in 2021.

In 2021, North America accounted for the major share of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. North America held the dominant share owing to the availability of government support, advancements in RNA sequencing products, the growing prevalence of target diseases, growing research on cancer and inherited rare diseases, and the strong presence of key players in the region.

However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a significant focus on R&D, the decreasing costs of NGS products and services, and the increasing focus of major market players on strengthening their presence in the Asia Pacific.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Research Activities Involving RNA-Sequencing to Drive Market

China to Dominate Asia-Pacific Market in 2021

China to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

North America to Dominate NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market in 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Decreasing Costs of Genome Sequencing

Advantages of RNA-Sequencing Over Conventional Technologies

Increasing Government Funding to Support Genomics Projects

Growing Research Involving RNA-Sequencing

Rising Cancer Cases and Increasing Applications of Ngs in Cancer Research

Rapid Growth in Personalized Medicine Adoption

Restraints

Lack of Qualified Specialists

End-User Budget Constraints in Developing Countries

Standardization Concerns of RNA-Sequencing in Diagnostic Testing

Opportunities

Adoption of Blockchain Technology and Cloud Computing

Challenges

Storage and Interpretation of Sequencing Data

Analysis of RNA-Sequencing Data to Detect Novel Transcripts

Ethical Issues and Challenges in Testing Procedure

