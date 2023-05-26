New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cat Litter Market: By Product Type, By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458702/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

For all indoor cats, cat litter is a must-have item. A cat’s natural nature is to bury its pee and feces in it, however, some owners have choices for the type of litter their cats should utilize. Clay cat litter was once the only option for soaking urine and letting a cat practice its natural activity of burying waste, but there are now a variety of options. Price, odor control, dust content, absorbency, clumping ability, purchase availability, aroma (or lack thereof), and other factors may influence the sort of litter you or your cat choose.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The Global Cat Litter Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.5% in 2031.

Global Cat Litter Market to surpass USD 9.4 billion by 2031 from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Pet owners all over the world see their pets as family members and are looking for high-quality care choices. Most cat owners opt not to let their cats out of the house for several reasons, including human antagonism and inclement weather. These factors are predicted to drive product demand over the forecasted period. The global cat litter market is expected to develop in response to the growing trend of keeping animals as a pet, as well as an increase in the pet population in the United States.



GLOBAL CAT LITTER MARKET: SEGMENTS

Clumping segment is predicted to grow with the maximum CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product type, the cat litter market is divided into clumping and non-clumping. In 2020, the clumping section had the largest share. This is because clumping litter is a common and practical option for pet owners. It is said by many that it makes cleaning up much easier. Clumping litter is also available in a range of smells, textures, and granule sizes. The litter quickly adheres to the trash, cupping together to create a barrier. It keeps waste from spreading all through the litter box, allowing it to stay cleaner for longer.

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets segment is expected to lead during 2021-31

By distribution channel, the cat litter market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty pet stores, and online Channels. Customers benefit from the availability of a wide range of products, sales representative assistance, product discounts, and quick checkouts at hypermarkets/supermarkets, which accounted for the greatest cat litter market share in 2020. As a result, during the projection period for the cat litter market, these benefits are expected to encourage shoppers to shop at hypermarkets and supermarkets.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing applications and adoption of the Global Cat Litter in the healthcare

Concerns of pet owners about leaving cats in harsh environments are boosting the market growth



Restraint

Significantly priced products and poor quality restraints the market growth

.



GLOBAL CAT LITTER MARKET:

Key Players

• The Clorox Company

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Nestlé S.A.

• Oil-Dri Corporation of America

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• Pettex Ltd.

• Dr. Elsey’s

• Eco-Shell, Inc.

• H. von Gimborn GmbH

• Kent Corp.

• Intersand

• Sinchem Silica Gel Co., Ltd.

• Weihai Pearl Silica Gel Co., Ltd.

• Cereria Ronca Srl

• Silgan Holdings, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL CAT LITTER MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:



Global Cat Litter Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o Clumping

o Non-Clumping

• By Raw Material

o Clay

o Silica

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Specialty Pet Stores

o Online Channels

• Global Cat Litter Market Dynamics

• Global Cat Litter Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458702/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________