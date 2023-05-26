Wheat Grass Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29 percent reaching USD 141.08 Mn by 2029

Pune, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the “ Wheat Grass Market ”. The Wheat Grass Market size was valued at USD 92.05 Mn in 2022. The total Wheat Grass Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 141.08 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 92.05 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 141.08 Mn CAGR 6.29 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Raw Material, Product, Application and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Wheat Grass Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research report on the Wheat Grass Market covers technology, product, application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure , industry overview, national policy, and industry planning analysis. The report discusses the global market's drivers, opportunities, and restraints. It includes the impact of these drivers, trends, and restraints on market demand during the forecast period. The report also highlights market opportunities on a global scale. The Wheat Grass Market is analyzed at the country, regional, and global levels. The report examines the Wheat Grass Market Strategies and the major players' strategies and investment plans. The Wheat Grass Market data was gathered using primary and secondary research methods. Secondary research is used to identify key players. Secondary research was used to gather information for the Market's extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis.

Wheat Grass Market Overview

The Wheat Grass Market has grown significantly over the last ten years as a result of technological advancements that have made wheatgrass cultivation and harvesting easier. Furthermore, increased awareness of the health benefits of wheatgrass has made it a popular alternative to traditional grasses.

Wheatgrass has a wide range of market applications and is used as cattle feed, soil amendment, or biofuel feedstock. The factor driving the industry's growth is the growing aging population . Wheatgrass products are most commonly used by both men and women over the age of 60 for regular blood circulation and other health benefits. Diabetic patients are on the rise all over the world. This is expected to contribute to an increase in demand for wheatgrass products.

Wheat Grass Market Dynamics

The wheatgrass market is growing due to several factors. People are increasingly interested in organic and natural ingredients, and they are becoming more conscious about their health. Superfoods like wheatgrass have also gained popularity. Wheatgrass offers various health benefits, including improved digestion, detoxification, and immune function. However, there are challenges such as high production and processing costs. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic, supply disruptions, and changes in consumer behavior have impacted the market's growth. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to continue growing because health-conscious consumers are seeking natural and nutritious products.

North American region is expected to fuel the Wheat Grass Market growth

North America dominated the wheatgrass products market in 2021, accounting for 30.5 percent of global revenue. The presence of a large number of market players such as DynamicGreens Wheatgrass, NOW Foods, and Pines Wheat Grass is driving up demand for wheatgrass products in this region. According to the MMR, in 2021-22, farmers in the United States produced 1.6 billion bushels of durum, winter, and other spring wheat from a harvested area of 37.2 million acres.

Wheat Grass Market Segmentation

By Raw Material:

Regular Wheatgrass

Organic Wheatgrass

By Product:

Wheatgrass Liquid

Wheatgrass Powder

Based on the Product, the Wheatgrass Powder segment held the largest market share in 2022, thanks to the wide range of applications and benefits associated with wheatgrass powder. The powder form of wheatgrass is known to possess anti-inflammatory properties, which has led to its incorporation into various cosmetic products. Many manufacturers are leveraging the benefits of wheatgrass herbal powder by incorporating it into lotions, soaps, toothpaste, moisturizers, and other cosmetic formulations. For instance, Chloemason Soap Company is offering an organic wheatgrass tooth soap that serves as a natural alternative to traditional toothpaste. By utilizing 100% natural materials and harnessing the properties of wheatgrass powder, they provide consumers with a unique and beneficial oral care option.

By Application:

Health and Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages



By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Convenience Store

Speciality Store

Online Retailers

Others



Wheat Grass Market Key Players Include:

Pines International Inc. (USA)

The Synergy Company (USA)

NOW Foods (USA)

Amazing Grass (USA)

Navitas Organics (USA)

Terrasoul Superfoods (USA)

HealthForce Superfoods (USA)

Wheatgrass Kits (USA)

Evergreen Wheatgrass Powder (USA)

Earth Circle Organics (USA)

Nubeleaf (USA)

Green Foods Corporation (USA)

Life-Flo (USA)

Country Farms (USA)

Hippocrates Health Institute (USA)

NutriCargo (USA)

Real Raw Food (USA)

Starwest Botanicals (USA)

Vitality SuperGreen (USA)



Wheat Germ Oil Market : Market is expected to reach US$ 372.73 Mn. by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. The increasing mandate for wheat germ oil from North America and Europe has had a positive impact on the growth market.

Wheat Protein Market : Market size was valued at US$ 2.42 Bn. in 2021 and the total Wheat Protein revenue is expected to grow at 4.97 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 3.57 Bn. The increasing use of wheat protein in various applications such as Bakery & snacks, Pet food

and Nutritional bars & drinks are driving the growth of the market

Hulled Wheat Market : Market size was valued at US$ 468 Mn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4% from 2021 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 640.4Mn. The increase in consumption of organic food products, health supplements, and dietary food products has resulted in increased consumption of Hulled Wheat by the Nutraceuticals Industry.

Spring Wheat Seeds Market : Market is expected to reach US$ 3.50 Bn. by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for food and feed due to the growing population, rising income levels, and changing dietary habits.

Malted Wheat Flour Market : Market reached a value of US $ 33.38 Bn. in 2021. Global Malted Wheat Flour Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.78%. The market is expected to reach a value of US $ 44.92 Bn. in 2029.

