Veterinary Services Market: By Medical Service, By Animal Type And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Veterinary services are critical to the safe international commerce of live animals and animal products. It deals with the prevention, control, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases that impact the health of domestic and wild animals, as well as the prevention of disease transmission from animals to humans. By monitoring and preserving the health of animals, veterinarians ensure that people have a safe food supply. Veterinary services are present on farms, and doctors collaborate with farmers to ensure that animals are healthy and kept in clean and hygienic circumstances. They also aid in the reduction of foodborne threats to public health in slaughterhouse operations.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Veterinary Services Market is expected to rise with a noticeable CAGR of 7% in 2031.

Global Veterinary Services Market is expected to outshine to USD 76.4 Billion by 2031 from USD 38.7 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Over the next few years, the market is likely to be driven by the rising frequency of zoonotic and food-borne diseases, a considerable increase in the adoption of companion animals such as dogs, cats, and horses, and increased per capita animal health spending. The adoption of better veterinary care is likely to increase as the number of government actions to protect food security grows. The rising need for veterinary care is mostly due to a rise in pet adoption and humanization around the world, which is driving market expansion.



GLOBAL VETERINARY SERVICES MARKET: SEGMENTS

Other Services segment is predicted to grow with the maximum CAGR during 2021-31

Surgery, Diagnostic Tests and Imaging, Physical Health Monitoring, and Other Services are the four categories of medical services in the global veterinary services market. Grooming, dental care, counselling, vaccination, and other services for animal care are available. The prevalence of a variety of diseases in animals around the world is predicted to increase demand for veterinary services. As a result, among other things, the other services segment is likely to dominate.

Farm Animals segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on Animal Type, global Veterinary Services Market is fragmented into Farm Animals and Companion Animals. During the anticipated years, farm animals such as cattle and poultry are expected to have increased medicalization rates. Veterinary health was neglected in Asia’s growing nations; nevertheless, contemporary legislation has been enacted to investigate farm conditions and assure maximal animal protection.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing research and development for better care to animals

Rise in pet adoption is driving the growth



Restraint

Technological advancements to reduce the use of farming animals



GLOBAL VETERINARY SERVICES MARKET:

Key Players

• Mars Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Greencross Ltd.

• National Veterinary Care Ltd.

• Pets at Home Group PLC

• CVS Group PLC

• Ethos Veterinary Health

• Addison Biological Laboratory

• Armor Animal Health

• PetIQ, LLC



