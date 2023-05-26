Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 05/31/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,957
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 90.450/7.160
Total Number of Bids Received 27
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,322
Total Number of Successful Bids 16
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 16
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 90.450/7.160
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 90.570/7.140
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 90.450/7.160
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 90.489/7.160
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 90.570/7.140
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 90.350/7.190
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 90.465/7.160
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.46