|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|05/31/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,957
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|90.450
|/
|7.160
|Total Number of Bids Received
|27
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,322
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|90.450
|/
|7.160
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|90.570
|/
|7.140
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|90.450
|/
|7.160
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|90.489
|/
|7.160
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|90.570
|/
|7.140
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|90.350
|/
|7.190
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|90.465
|/
|7.160
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.46
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND