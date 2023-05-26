Global Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Focus on Automotive, Personal Computing, Consumer Electronics, Smartphones, Communication Infrastructure, Data Centers

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analog IC Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global analog IC market generated $79.3 million in 2022, with a base year growth rate of 7.1%.
This study identifies key trends in the global analog integrated circuit (IC) market for the base year 2022 and the factors that will drive and restrain its growth. The market is set to continue growing with their increased adoption for industrial automation, electric and connected vehicles, 5G communication infrastructure, and data center deployment.
Discussions cover the key analog IC semiconductor product categories that bolster growth in different end-user industries and regions as well as growth opportunities for market players. The base year for the study is 2022 and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.
Discussion of the global analog IC market includes the following:
- In-depth analysis with market sizing for end-user segments: automotive, personal computing, consumer electronics, smartphones, communication infrastructure, data centers, and others (government, military, and drones)
- Market sizing of the following analog IC product categories for all end users: general-purpose, signal conditioning, signal conversion, interface, power management (PMIC), application-specific
- Forecasts of revenue growth for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market share for all
- Equipment types
- Drivers and restraints analysis
- Design challenges
- Analog IC fabrication: In-house and outsource by company
- Demand analysis of 300 mm and 200 mm wafer fabrication
- Companies' reliance on distributors
- Analog IC ecosystem in India
- Sustainability
- Digital transformation
- Growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Analog IC Market Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Main End Users and Application Areas
- Analog Semiconductors - A Cash Cow for Semiconductor Industry
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Customer Purchase Scenario
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
3. Design Challenges in Analog IC
- Analog IC Design Challenges
4. Analog IC Fabrication - In-house & Outsourced by Company
5. Market Demand Analysis of 300 mm and 200 mm Wafer Fabrication
6. Reliance on Distributors
- IDM's Reliance on Distributors for Sales
7. Analog IC Ecosystem in India
- India's Semiconductor Policy
- Analog IC Ecosystem in India
8. Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast by General-Purpose Analog
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitors
- Top Participants - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) Analysis
- Why TI Ranks Number 1 in the Analog IC Market
9. Automotive
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Automotive - Chip Shortage Snapshot in the 2nd Half of 2022
- Automotive - New EV Investment Announcements in 2022
- Government Initiatives and Investments in EVs
10. Smartphone
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
11. Personal Computing
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
12. Consumer Electronics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
13. Communication Infrastructure
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
14. Data Center
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
15. Industrial
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
16. Others
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Category
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Sustainability and Analog Semiconductor
17. United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
- TI
- Analog Devices
- Infineon Technologies
- Sustainability in Semiconductor Market - Research and Innovation
18. Digital Transformation and Analog IC Market
- The Business Case for Digital Transformation and Sustainability
19. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Future Sensor and Communication Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2: New and Innovative Power Management Applications
- Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 4: Hardware Trojan Detection
- Growth Opportunity 5: Boosting Profits through Sustainability
20. Strategic Recommendations
