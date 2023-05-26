Global Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Focus on Automotive, Personal Computing, Consumer Electronics, Smartphones, Communication Infrastructure, Data Centers

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analog IC Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analog IC market generated $79.3 million in 2022, with a base year growth rate of 7.1%.

This study identifies key trends in the global analog integrated circuit (IC) market for the base year 2022 and the factors that will drive and restrain its growth. The market is set to continue growing with their increased adoption for industrial automation, electric and connected vehicles, 5G communication infrastructure, and data center deployment.

Discussions cover the key analog IC semiconductor product categories that bolster growth in different end-user industries and regions as well as growth opportunities for market players. The base year for the study is 2022 and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

Discussion of the global analog IC market includes the following:

In-depth analysis with market sizing for end-user segments: automotive, personal computing, consumer electronics, smartphones, communication infrastructure, data centers, and others (government, military, and drones)

Market sizing of the following analog IC product categories for all end users: general-purpose, signal conditioning, signal conversion, interface, power management (PMIC), application-specific

Forecasts of revenue growth for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market share for all

Equipment types

Drivers and restraints analysis

Design challenges

Analog IC fabrication: In-house and outsource by company

Demand analysis of 300 mm and 200 mm wafer fabrication

Companies' reliance on distributors

Analog IC ecosystem in India

Sustainability

Digital transformation

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Analog IC Market Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Main End Users and Application Areas

Analog Semiconductors - A Cash Cow for Semiconductor Industry

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Customer Purchase Scenario

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Design Challenges in Analog IC

Analog IC Design Challenges

4. Analog IC Fabrication - In-house & Outsourced by Company

5. Market Demand Analysis of 300 mm and 200 mm Wafer Fabrication

6. Reliance on Distributors

IDM's Reliance on Distributors for Sales

7. Analog IC Ecosystem in India

India's Semiconductor Policy

Analog IC Ecosystem in India

8. Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by General-Purpose Analog

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Competitors

Top Participants - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) Analysis

Why TI Ranks Number 1 in the Analog IC Market

9. Automotive

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Automotive - Chip Shortage Snapshot in the 2nd Half of 2022

Automotive - New EV Investment Announcements in 2022

Government Initiatives and Investments in EVs

10. Smartphone

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

11. Personal Computing

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

12. Consumer Electronics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

13. Communication Infrastructure

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

14. Data Center

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

15. Industrial

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

16. Others

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Category

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Sustainability and Analog Semiconductor

17. United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

TI

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

Sustainability in Semiconductor Market - Research and Innovation

18. Digital Transformation and Analog IC Market

The Business Case for Digital Transformation and Sustainability

19. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Future Sensor and Communication Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: New and Innovative Power Management Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Transformation

Growth Opportunity 4: Hardware Trojan Detection

Growth Opportunity 5: Boosting Profits through Sustainability

20. Strategic Recommendations

