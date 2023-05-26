New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silver Nanoparticles Market: By Synthesis, By Shape type, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458700/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Nano - particles are silver nanostructures with a diameter ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. While many are categorized as "silver" because of the significant result of surface to high volume silver atoms, some contain a lot of silver oxide. The market’s highlights. Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) are employed extensively in a range of industries, include medicine, foods, health care, consumer products, and industry, due to their unique physical and chemical properties. Among them include optical, electrically, and thermal properties, along with high conductivity and biological capabilities. Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) exhibit distinct properties than their macroscale counterparts. The development of modern generation of commercial AgNPs has emerged from advancements in the preparation, stabilization, and production of AgNPs.



GLOBAL SILVER NANOPARTICLES: SEGMENTS

Colloidal Silver Particles segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Silver Nanoparticles market is classified on the basis of shape into Spheres, Platelets Rods, Colloidal Silver Particles and Other Shapes. The colloidal silver particle is expected to expand at the quickest pace during the forecast period due to its form. In terms of revenue, it is predicted to expand at a pace of 16.5 percent over the projection period. One of the factors driving the market is a growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of silver colloidal particles. It’s picking up steam in the food and pharmaceutical industries. In recent years, new avenues have opened up in the nutraceuticals industry.

Biological synthesis segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Silver Nanoparticles market is classified on the basis of Synthesis into Biological Synthesis, Method Using Wet Chemistry, Ion Implantation. The biological synthesis segment is predicted to increase at the quickest rate over the projection period, based on synthesis method. This can be related to a growing awareness of the damage created by chemical synthesis technologies on the environment. This has led to the development and acceptance of environmentally acceptable materials in the manufacture of silver nanoparticles, which has fueled the global market’s expansion.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Silver nanoparticles demand to stimulate the rising prevalence of chronic diseases

From textiles to boost the market growth the growing demand for nonwoven fabrics



Restraint

High cost associated with the market and side effects



GLOBAL SILVER NANOPARTICLES MARKET:

Key Players

• MELIORUMTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

• NANOCOMPOSIX

• NANOCS INC.

• S.A. NANOGAP SUB-NM-POWDER

• NANOGRAFI CORPORATION

• NANOPURE

• NANOSHEL LLC

• NOVACENTRIX

• PEN INTERNATIONAL, INC.

• PRIME NANOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

• STREM CHEMICALS

• OTHER PROMINENT PLAYERS



GLOBAL SILVER NANOPARTICLE MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Silver Nanoparticle market Segments:

• By Synthesis

o Biological Synthesis

o Method Using Wet Chemistry

o Ion Implantation

• By Shape type

o Spheres

o Platelets Rods

o Colloidal Silver Particles

o Other Shapes

• By Application

o Electrical and electronic components

o Life sciences and healthcare

o Food and drink

o Textiles

o Other

• Silver Nanoparticle Dynamics

• Silver Nanoparticle Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



