Bionic Ear: by type ; by end use ;, And Region – Global Analysis Of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Bionic ear, also known as a neural prosthesis, is an electronic device meant to help persons with hearing loss. It has the ability to activate the auditory nerve and send sound signals straight to the brain. A receiver-stimulator and an external sound processor are both fitted behind the ear in the bionic ear. The sound processor also gathers external sound before converting it to a digital code. The digital code is sent to the receiver-stimulator, which is worn behind the ear. Furthermore, the receiver uses the incoming digital code to produce the electrical signals, which are then delivered to the electrode array in the cochlea. Both those who are suffering from profound loss and those who are completely blind can utilize these gadgets.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Bionic Ear market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.8% in 2031.

Global Bionic Ear to surpass USD 30.2 billion by 2031 from USD 4.9 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. Hearing loss is projected to become more common as the prevalence of hearing impairments rises and the geriatric population grows. According to the World Health Organization, more than 360 million individuals worldwide suffer from hearing loss. Hearing loss is one of the most common ailments in the world.



GLOBAL BIONIC EAR: SEGMENTS

Cochlear implant segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Bionic Ear Market is fragmented by type into cochlear implant, auditory brainstem implants, and bone-anchored hearing aid. Electric stimulation of the remaining auditory nerve is the only medical method that can restore partial hearing to a deafened person. It may be a good alternative for patients who have significant hearing loss due to inner ear damage and are no longer able to use hearing aids.

Research institutes segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Bionic Ear market is segmented by end use into research institutes, hearing clinics, and hospitals. Research institutes are organizations that conduct a variety of studies on a variety of topics. The number of studies on bionic ears has increased in recent years. The establishment of research institutes is aided by increased financing for research projects. Rising financing for research initiatives has resulted in an increase of research institutes, boosting the segment’s growth.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Hearing loss is becoming more common

Demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is expected to grow, boosting the market



Restraint

A regulatory mandate



GLOBAL BIONIC EAR:

Key Players

• Advanced Bionics (US)

• Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Sonova (Switzerland)

• Cochlear (Australia)

• MED-EL (Austria)

• WS Audiology (Singapore)

• Oticon (Denmark)

• Hangzhou Nurotron (China)

• Listent Medical (China)

• Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

• Edward Lifesciences Corporation (US)

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL BIONIC EAR REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:

Bionic Ear Segments:

• By Type

o cochlear implant

o auditory brainstem implants

o bone-anchored hearing aid

• By End use

o research institutes

o hearing clinics

o hospitals

• Bionic Ear Dynamics

• Bionic Ear Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



