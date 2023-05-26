Global Textiles and Apparel Sustainability Report 2023: Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); Investments; Joint Ventures, Cooperation, Licensing and Distribution; Recycling; and Standards

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textiles and Apparel Sustainability Update, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides information on the latest business developments in relation to environmental sustainability with a particular focus on: corporate social responsibility (CSR); investments; joint ventures, cooperation, licensing and distribution; recycling; and standards.
Environmental sustainability is of growing importance within the global fibre, textile and apparel industries, and pressures to improve their sustainability credentials have prompted several companies to adapt their business strategies.
Furthermore, the report includes information and insight relating to the following innovative brands, companies and other organisations:
- Artistic Milliners
- Blocktexx
- bluesign technologies
- Canopy
- Circularise
- Coats
- Fairbrics
- Fashion for Good
- Higg
- Hyosung Advanced Materials
- IKEA
- the International Accord
- Lenzing Group (Lenzing)
- Levi Strauss & Co
- Milliken & Company
- Modern Meadow
- Origin Materials
- Renewcell
- Singtex
- Under Armour
- Worn Again Technologies
- The ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) Foundation
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
BUSINESS NEWS
- Lenzing Group (Lenzing) has joined a consortium whose members are working on the Circular and Sustainable Textiles and Clothing (CISUTAC) project
- Milliken & Company has become the first USA-based textile manufacturer to eliminate all perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) from its products
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)
- IKEA has partnered with Canopy as part of its sustainable sourcing strategy and commitment to protecting forests
- Levi Strauss & Co and Artistic Milliners have entered into a joint venture agreement relating to sourcing ethical and organic cotton from Pakistan
- Signatories of the International Accord for Health and Safety in The Textile and Garment Industry (International Accord) have agreed to the establishment of a country-specific safety programme in Pakistan
INVESTMENTS
- Coats has opened a pilot plant in India for spinning and twisting sewing threads made from recycled and renewable materials
- Fairbrics has secured Euro22 mn worth of investment to scale up its production of polyester fabric made using materials derived from carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions
- Software provider Circularise has secured Euro11 mn worth of investment in order to help industrial supply chains adopt principles of a circular economy
JOINT VENTURES, COOPERATION, LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION
- bluesign technologies, Higg and the ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) Foundation have signed a partnership agreement which aims to reduce the use of hazardous chemicals in the textile industry
- Dissolving pulp sourced from textile waste is to be supplied by Renewcell to Lenzing Group for producing cellulosic fibres
- Modern Meadow and Singtex have signed a partnership agreement relating to the development of new and innovative bio-based materials across a range of applications
- Origin Materials and Hyosung Advanced Materials have entered into a joint venture agreement relating to the production of apparel made using carbon negative materials
RECYCLING
- BlockTexx has opened a recycling facility in Queensland, Australia, which is capable of recycling fabrics comprising blends of cotton and polyester
- Fashion for Good has launched the Sorting for Circularity Project in the USA
- Worn Again Technologies has secured £27.6 mn worth of investment to construct a textile recycling facility in Winterthur, Switzerland
STANDARDS
- Under Armour has developed a new test method which is capable of measuring a fabric's propensity to shed fibre fragments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4j5zj1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.