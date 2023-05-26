Resilient Infrastructure: Global Seismic Reinforcement Materials Market Size is Set to Grow at 5.2% CAGR, Exceeding $16 Billion by 2030

Portland, OR, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Seismic Reinforcement Materials Market By Material Type (Steel, Wood, Composites, And Concrete), By Product (Rebar & Rod, Sheet & Laminate, Column & Beam, And Others), By Application (Roofing, Wall & Support Column, Flooring & Foundation, Bridge & Flyover, And Others), By Installation Type (Retrofit And New Structures), By End-Use (Residential, Industrial, And Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Seismic Reinforcement Materials Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 16 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What are Seismic Reinforcement Materials? How big is the Seismic Reinforcement Materials Industry?

Report Overview:

The global seismic reinforcement materials market size was valued at $10 Billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $16 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 5.2% between 2023 and 2030.

In regions prone to earthquakes, seismic reinforcement materials are essential in enhancing the structural integrity and resilience of buildings. By strengthening the structural elements, these materials are intended to mitigate the destructive effects of seismic forces. One generally utilized material is built-up concrete, which integrates steel bars or filaments to improve its rigidity and malleability. Steel supports and casings are likewise utilized to offer extra help and disperse seismic energy.

Advanced composite materials, like fiber-reinforced polymers (FRP), are light and resistant to corrosion while providing excellent earthquake resistance. They can be used to strengthen or wrap existing structures to make them more resistant to earthquakes. Also, base disconnection frameworks use materials like elastic or prompt to decouple the design from ground movement, lessening the exchange of seismic powers. In general, seismic reinforcement materials are necessary for building safer and more durable structures in seismic zones.

Global Seismic Reinforcement Materials Market: Growth Dynamics

The global seismic reinforcement materials market is driven by the rising familiarity with the weakness of designs to seismic occasions, prompting a developing interest in retrofitting and supporting existing structures. Unofficial laws commanding seismic security guidelines additionally drive market development. In addition, the expansion of infrastructure and urbanization in earthquake-prone areas presents numerous opportunities for the use of seismic reinforcement materials.

However, the seismic reinforcement materials industry also faces difficulties. The widespread use of these materials may be hampered by high initial costs and a lack of awareness among building owners and developers. Additional obstacles include technical complexity and the requirement for skilled labor for installation and retrofitting. Concerns about reliability and quality are also raised by the market's availability of substandard or counterfeit materials.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 16 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Aegion Corporation, Hyundai Steel Company, Sika AG, Arcelor Mittal, Structural Technologies, LLC, West Fraser Timber Company Limited, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., Weyerhaeuser Company, The Holcim Group, Tata Steel Limited, and UltraTech Cement Limited. Key Segment By Material Type, By Application, By Product, By Installation Type, By End-Use, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Seismic Reinforcement Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global seismic reinforcement materials market is segmented based on material type, product, application, installation type, end-use, and region.

Based on material type, the global seismic reinforcement materials market is bifurcated into steel, wood, composites, and concrete segments. The composites segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Fiber-reinforced polymers (FRP) and other composite materials have exceptional strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion. They are attractive choices for seismic retrofitting and new construction due to their lightweight and ease of installation. The market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to rising awareness of their advantages and advancements in composite technology.

Based on product, the global market is segmented into rebar & rod, sheet & laminate, column & beam, and others. The rebar & rod segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In seismic retrofitting and construction projects, steel rebar and rod materials are frequently used to improve structures' tensile strength and ductility. The interest in these materials stays high because of their expense adequacy, accessibility, and deeply grounded producing processes. It is anticipated that the rebar and rod market will continue to expand in the not-too-distant future as a result of ongoing projects to upgrade and develop infrastructure.

Based on application, the global seismic reinforcement materials industry is segmented into flooring & foundation, roofing, bridge & flyover, wall & support column, and others segments.

Based on installation type, the global seismic reinforcement materials market globally is sectored into new structures and retrofit segments.

Based on end-use, the global market is divided into industrial, residential, and commercial segments.

The global Seismic Reinforcement Materials market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Steel

Wood

Composites

Concrete

By Application

Roofing

Wall & Support Column

Flooring & Foundation

Bridge & Flyover

Others

By Product

Rebar & Rod

Sheet & Laminate

Column & Beam

Others

By Installation Type

Retrofit

New Structures

By End-Use

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Seismic Reinforcement Materials Market By Material Type (Steel, Wood, Composites, And Concrete), By Product (Rebar & Rod, Sheet & Laminate, Column & Beam, And Others), By Application (Roofing, Wall & Support Column, Flooring & Foundation, Bridge & Flyover, And Others), By Installation Type (Retrofit And New Structures), By End-Use (Residential, Industrial, And Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Seismic Reinforcement Materials market include -

BASF SE

Toray Industries Inc.

Aegion Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Sika AG

Arcelor Mittal

Structural Technologies LLC

West Fraser Timber Company Limited

Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Weyerhaeuser Company

The Holcim Group

Tata Steel Limited

UltraTech Cement Limited.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Seismic Reinforcement Materials market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Seismic Reinforcement Materials market size was valued at around US$ 10 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 16 billion by 2030.

The global seismic reinforcement materials market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the burgeoning requirement for seismic-proof constructions in earthquake-prone regions.

Based on material type, the composites segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the bridge & flyover segment is slated to record the fastest CAGR over 2023-2030.

On basis of product, the rebar & rod segment is projected to dominate the global market share during the assessment period.

In terms of end-use, the residential segment is expected to register major gains over 2023-2030.

Based on installation type, the retrofit segment is slated to lead the installation type landscape over the next eight years.

Region-wise, the North American seismic reinforcement materials market is projected to account for the highest growth during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Seismic Reinforcement Materials industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Seismic Reinforcement Materials Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Seismic Reinforcement Materials Industry?

What segments does the Seismic Reinforcement Materials Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Seismic Reinforcement Materials Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material Type, By Application, By Product, By Installation Type, By End-Use, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the dominating seismic reinforcement materials market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Because of the region's susceptibility to earthquakes, particularly along the west coast, it is essential to strengthen buildings against them. Building codes and regulations with an emphasis on seismic safety standards drive the market. The retrofitting of existing designs and the development of new seismic tremor-safe structures add to the market's extension.

Market expansion is further fueled by government initiatives and infrastructure development funding. The rising consciousness of the significance of seismic flexibility among partners, including modelers, specialists, and building proprietors, likewise drives the interest in seismic support materials. The market continues to grow due to technological advancements like novel composite materials and improved building methods. The North American seismic reinforcement materials market is anticipated to experience sustained growth in the coming years due to ongoing urbanization and the requirement for seismic retrofitting.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In July 2021, Simpson Strong-Tie, a leading manufacturer of structural connectors and seismic reinforcement solutions, introduced a new product called Strong Frame® Special Moment Frame (SMF). SMF systems improve the seismic performance and design flexibility of multi-story steel structures to meet the latest building code requirements.

In April 2021, global specialty chemical company Sika announced the acquisition of Kreps LLC, a leading manufacturer of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) systems for concrete reinforcement. This strategic acquisition strengthens Sika's position in the growing market for composite materials for seismic retrofitting and construction projects.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are seismic reinforcement materials?

Which key factors will influence global seismic reinforcement materials market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global seismic reinforcement materials market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global seismic reinforcement materials market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the highest growth in the seismic reinforcement materials industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global seismic reinforcement materials market growth?

