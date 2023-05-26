World Nonwovens Industry Report 2023 Featuring Top 10 Producers - Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Alkegen, Berry, DuPont, Fitesa, Freudenberg, Georgia-Pacific, Glatfelter, Jacob Holm, Johns Manville, KC, & Toray

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Nonwovens Industry: Part 1 - The Leading Ten Producers, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles the world's top 40 nonwovens producers with the latest information and analysis about the activities of the world's leading ten producers of nonwovens.

For many of the top ten players, sales were up in 2021, reflecting, primarily, heavy investment in new production lines in response to a surge in demand for nonwovens for medical applications--and face masks in particular--following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Berry Global has installed melt blowing lines around the world, and has installed a new Spinlace line in North America and a spunlacing line in Europe. Fitesa has installed several Reifenhauser Reicofil melt blowing lines in different countries and improved existing lines.

Freudenberg has added a melt blowing line in Germany and lines based on other technologies in China, Slovakia and Taiwan while Alkegen--comprising the businesses of Lydall and Unifrax--has added melt blowing capacity in France and the USA. DuPont has expanded its capacity for producing Tyvek flashspun nonwoven material in Luxembourg and the USA, and Toray has added a spunbonding line at an existing facility in China and at a new facility in India.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo--which is operating as Ahlstrom after divesting its Decor business--is investing in a number of lines to make nonwovens for its filtration business. Kimberly-Clark has invested in two of its nonwovens manufacturing sites in the USA and Glatfelter has acquired Jacob Holm Industries and Georgia-Pacific's US air-laid operations.

Johns Manville continues to invest and innovate in air filtration and has made advancements to machinery which have allowed it to make complete filter media.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

The leading ten players

1 BERRY GLOBAL, USA

Products and markets

Medical

Hygiene

Industrial and speciality

Capacity expansion up until June 2015

Latin America

North America

Europe

China

2 FREUDENBERG GROUP, GERMANY

Manufacturing facilities

Spunlaid operations

Industrial nonwovens operations

Interlinings operations

Filtration operations

Novolon

Comfortemp

International strategy

3 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO, FINLAND

Product areas

Filtration & Performance

Specialties

4 FITESA, BRAZIL

Company development

5 KIMBERLY-CLARK, USA

Corporate structure

Personal Care

Consumer Tissue

Business-to-Business

Products and markets

Filtration

Delivery systems (including wipes)

Sorbents

Personal care

Other developments

6 GLATFELTER, USA

Airlaid Materials

Composite Fibers

Spunlace

7 TORAY INDUSTRIES, JAPAN

Manufacturing facilities

South Korea

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Products and markets

8 DUPONT, USA

Internationalisation strategy

Tyvek

Construction

Personal protective apparel

Envelopes and packaging

9 ALKEGEN (FORMERLY LYDALL), USA

Company structure

Thermal/Acoustical

Automotive

Industrial

Performance Materials

Technical Nonwovens

Manufacturing facilities and geographical markets

10 JOHNS MANVILLE, USA

Corporate structure

Products and markets

High Performance Nonwovens

Roofing Materials

Manufacturing facilities

USA

Germany

Slovakia

China

Companies Mentioned

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Alkegen

Berry Global

DuPont

Fitesa

Freudenberg Group

Georgia-Pacific

Glatfelter

Jacob Holm Industries

Johns Manville

Kimberly-Clark

Toray Industries

