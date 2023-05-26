New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Exoskeleton Market: By Type, By Power, By Body Part, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458698/?utm_source=GNW



Soldiers use exoskeletons or exo-suits over their regular uniforms to increase their strength. The equipment includes high-powered special technologies as well as artificial intelligence to improve a soldier’s capabilities. They can be built of hard and brittle materials like metal and carbon fiber, or soft and pliable ones like rubber. An exo-suit fitted to a soldier should increase his additional load carrying capability by 100kg for a minimum of 8 hours of operational time, with a battery backup of 3-5 hours. Soldiers patrolling in high-altitude environments use leg gear that helps them walk in the snow. It also helps soldiers cope with weariness and exhaustion in low-oxygen environments. They release more than half of the load burden, which reduces the injury to the soldiers.



Global Military Exoskeleton Market is predicted to witness a notable CAGR of 12.9% by 2031

Global Military Exoskeleton Market to surpass USD 4.9 billion by 2031 from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The military exoskeleton business is being propelled forward by technological breakthroughs in modern combat. Efforts are being made to improve the efficiency of military exoskeletons through the adoption of new technologies, which are projected to boost the market’s growth in the coming years.



Partial Body Exoskeleton segment is expected to lead over the forecasted period

The market has been divided into two types: full-body exoskeleton systems and partial body exoskeleton systems. The worldwide military exoskeleton industry is projected to be dominated by partial body exoskeletons. This technology can assist soldiers and first responders go the extra mile while carrying mission-critical equipment by lowering the effort required for walking and climbing.

Active Exoskeleton segment is expected to witness maximum growth during 2021-31

An electromechanical robotic apparatus made up of electric motors, batteries, body structure, actuators, hydraulics, and joints are known as an active or powered exoskeleton. Active robotic exoskeletons are used to improve efficiency by enabling stroke or spinal cord injury rehabilitation, as well as increased strength and endurance, allowing military personnel in high-risk regions to be more productive.



Growing advancements to reduce the weight of the Military Exoskeleton is driving the market

Technological improvements to surge efficiency are boosting the market growth



High cost associated with the Military Exoskeletons



• Bionic Power Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Dephy Inc.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Raytheon Company

• Revision Military LTD

• Rostec

• Safran S.A.

• Sarcos Corporation

• SpringActive

• SRI International

• Other Prominent Players



• By Type

o Full Body Exoskeleton

o Partial Body Exoskeleton

• By Power

o Active Exoskeleton

o Passive Exoskeleton

• By Body Part

o Upper Body

o Lower Body

o Full Body

• Global Military Exoskeleton Market Dynamics

• Global Military Exoskeleton Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



