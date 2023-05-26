Global Technical Textiles Business Report, Q2 2023 Edition - Acquisitions, Divestments And Mergers, Business News, Investments, & Joint Ventures

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update, Q2 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a round-up of the latest developments in the global technical textiles sector.
The report contains news relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations:
- 3M
- Autoneum
- BekaertDeslee
- Borgers Group
- Carbon Revolution
- Continuum
- Fairmat
- Fibre Extrusion Technology (FET)
- Fraunhofer-Institut fur Techno- und Wirtschaftsmathematik (ITWM--Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Mathematics)
- HeiQ
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Lenzing Group
- North Carolina State University (NCSU)
- Oerlikon Nonwoven
- RecyOuest
- Renewcell
- Stora Enso
- Suominen
- Trillium Renewable Chemicals
- Trutzschler Card Clothing (TCC)
- Under Armour
- The US Department of Energy's (DOEs) Argonne National Laboratory (ANL)
- Voodin Blade Technology
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS
- Autoneum has acquired the automotive business of Borgers Group
- Carbon Revolution has signed a merger agreement with Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
BUSINESS NEWS
- Digital simulations are being used by Fraunhofer ITWM to optimise the melt blowing process for making infection control nonwovens
- Fibre Extrusion Technology (FET) has reported record sales for 2022
- New technologies for producing meltblown and spunbonded filter media were highlighted by equipment maker Oerlikon Nonwoven at Filtech in February 2023
- Suominen is planning to close its nonwovens plant in Italy
INVESTMENTS
- Continuum is to build six industrial-scale factories to recycle composite wind turbine blades
- Fairmat has opened a plant for recycling carbon fibre and has secured Euro34 mn in funding
- Funding for a demonstration plant for producing bio-based acrylonitrile has been secured by Trillium Renewable Chemicals
- Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V) is to invest US$40.2 mn in expanding its facility in the USA
- RecyOuest has successfully started up a line supplied by Andritz for recycling materials derived from agricultural plastic waste nets
- Trutzschler Card Clothing (TCC) is investing in the expansion of its facilities
JOINT VENTURES
- Dissolving pulp sourced from textile waste is to be supplied by Renewcell to Lenzing Group for producing cellulosic fibres
- HeiQ and BekaertDeslee have signed a licence agreement for the use of a finish which combats allergens in mattress ticking
- Methods which reduce the amount of energy required for producing meltblown nonwovens are being developed using simulations and artificial intelligence (AI) by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and 3M
- Stora Enso and Voodin Blade Technology have signed a partnership agreement to develop wind turbine blades made from wood
- Under Armour and North Carolina State University (NCSU) have formed a research partnership
