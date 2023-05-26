Global Technical Textiles Business Report, Q2 2023 Edition - Acquisitions, Divestments And Mergers, Business News, Investments, & Joint Ventures

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Textiles Business Update, Q2 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a round-up of the latest developments in the global technical textiles sector.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

The report contains news relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations:

3M

Autoneum

BekaertDeslee

Borgers Group

Carbon Revolution

Continuum

Fairmat

Fibre Extrusion Technology (FET)

Fraunhofer-Institut fur Techno- und Wirtschaftsmathematik (ITWM--Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Mathematics)

HeiQ

Hollingsworth & Vose

Lenzing Group

North Carolina State University (NCSU)

Oerlikon Nonwoven

RecyOuest

Renewcell

Stora Enso

Suominen

Trillium Renewable Chemicals

Trutzschler Card Clothing (TCC)

Under Armour

The US Department of Energy's (DOEs) Argonne National Laboratory (ANL)

Voodin Blade Technology

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

Autoneum has acquired the automotive business of Borgers Group

Carbon Revolution has signed a merger agreement with Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

BUSINESS NEWS

Digital simulations are being used by Fraunhofer ITWM to optimise the melt blowing process for making infection control nonwovens

Fibre Extrusion Technology (FET) has reported record sales for 2022

New technologies for producing meltblown and spunbonded filter media were highlighted by equipment maker Oerlikon Nonwoven at Filtech in February 2023

Suominen is planning to close its nonwovens plant in Italy

INVESTMENTS

Continuum is to build six industrial-scale factories to recycle composite wind turbine blades

Fairmat has opened a plant for recycling carbon fibre and has secured Euro34 mn in funding

Funding for a demonstration plant for producing bio-based acrylonitrile has been secured by Trillium Renewable Chemicals

Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V) is to invest US$40.2 mn in expanding its facility in the USA

RecyOuest has successfully started up a line supplied by Andritz for recycling materials derived from agricultural plastic waste nets

Trutzschler Card Clothing (TCC) is investing in the expansion of its facilities

JOINT VENTURES

Dissolving pulp sourced from textile waste is to be supplied by Renewcell to Lenzing Group for producing cellulosic fibres

HeiQ and BekaertDeslee have signed a licence agreement for the use of a finish which combats allergens in mattress ticking

Methods which reduce the amount of energy required for producing meltblown nonwovens are being developed using simulations and artificial intelligence (AI) by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and 3M

Stora Enso and Voodin Blade Technology have signed a partnership agreement to develop wind turbine blades made from wood

Under Armour and North Carolina State University (NCSU) have formed a research partnership

