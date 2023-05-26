New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self-monitoring blood glucose devices: By Product, By Application, By End User, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458697/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Self-monitoring blood glucose devices are portable device that are used in monitoring the blood glucose level. People suffering with diabetes can check their blood sugar before eating and after eating with accuracy of measured results. It helps in maintaining the record and monitor the effect of treatment on sugar level in blood. The patients facing fluctuation in glucose level monitor their blood glucose levels routinely to put right doses of insulin, in which self-monitoring blood glucose devices are very helpful.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is expected to project a notable CAGR of xx% in 2031.

Global Self-monitoring blood glucose devices to surpass USD xx billion by 2031 from USD xx billion in 2021 at a CAGR of xx% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The diabetic patient population is increasing globally due to fast change in lifestyle with fewer physical activities is important factor expected to fuel the growth of the glucose monitoring devices market. Furthermore, advancement of technology and the growing awareness regarding diabetes are also major reasons propelling the growth of global self-monitoring blood glucose market over the forecast period.



GLOBAL SELF-MONITORING BLOOD GLUCOSE DEVICES: SEGMENTS

Test Strips segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is classified on the basis of Product into Test Strips, Lancets, Blood Glucose Meters. Test strips segment held the largest market share and grasp its dominance over the forecast years. Low-cost pricing of test strips as compared to glucose meters and easy availability of test strips are significant factors boosting the growth of test strips segment in self-monitoring blood glucose market. The growth of the market is expected to boost with increasing global diabetic population.

Type 2 Diabetes segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on application, global Self-monitoring blood glucose devices Market is fragmented into Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes. By application, self-monitoring blood glucose devices market dominated by type 2 diabetes segment. With the growing geriatric population, rise in ascendancy of obesity, and sluggish lifestyle are significant factors expected to fuel the growth of type 2 diabetes segment during the forecast period.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide

Government initiatives and improvement in R&D



Restraint

Lack of awareness



GLOBAL SELF-MONITORING BLOOD GLUCOSE DEVICES:

Key Players

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Dexcom Inc

• Bayer AG

• Medtronic Public Limited

• Abbott Laboratories

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Arkray, Inc.

• Trividia Health Inc.

• Bionime Corporation

• Life Scan Inc.

• Other Prominent Players



