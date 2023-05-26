Global Legionella Testing Market Analysis & Epidemiology Report, 2016-2022 & 2023-2031

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legionella Testing Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global legionella testing market size attained a value of USD 288.1 million in 2022. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 585.6 million by 2031.



There are several methods used for Legionella testing, including culture testing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, and rapid antigen testing.

The global Legionella testing market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding due to several factors, such as increased awareness of Legionella-associated diseases, stricter regulations and guidelines, technological advancements in testing methods, and the rising demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions.



Increased awareness of the risks associated with Legionella bacteria and the potential consequences of Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever has led to a greater emphasis on the importance of regular testing of water systems. Governments, regulatory bodies, and public health organizations worldwide have implemented stricter guidelines and regulations to ensure the safety of water systems in various settings, including residential buildings, healthcare facilities, industrial plants, and hotels. These regulations have driven the demand for Legionella testing services, as facility owners and operators seek to maintain compliance and protect the health of occupants and users.



Technological advancements in Legionella testing methods have also contributed to the growth of the market. The development of more sensitive, accurate, and rapid testing techniques, such as PCR and rapid antigen tests, has made it easier for organizations to implement Legionella testing as part of their routine water management programs. These newer testing methods have not only improved the detection capabilities but also reduced the turnaround time for results, enabling faster responses to potential outbreaks and increasing the overall efficiency of water safety programs.



The global Legionella testing market is also fuelled by the rising demand for diagnostic solutions that can help prevent and control outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever. With an aging population and an increasing number of people with weakened immune systems or chronic health conditions, the need for effective testing and monitoring of water systems has become even more critical. This growing demand has led to the expansion of the market, with more companies offering Legionella testing services and a broader range of testing options available to consumers.



Despite the overall positive outlook for the Legionella testing market, there are some challenges that may impact its growth, such as the high costs associated with testing and the lack of standardized testing protocols across different regions. However, the continued emphasis on public health, water safety, and technological advancements is expected to drive the market forward, as the importance of Legionella testing in maintaining safe water systems and preventing disease outbreaks becomes increasingly recognized.

