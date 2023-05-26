New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biometric Card Market: By Application, By End-User And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458696/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Global Biometric Cards are a type of identification that recognizes and analyses a person’s physical and behavioral characteristics. Fingerprints, retina and iris scanning, speech recognition, facial patterns, and bodily movement, including gait, are all examples of this. This card is a sort of identification card that employs biometric analysis to identify a person. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but the most common and popular are those with an internal memory processor or those that use a memory chip. Direct physical contact with a scanner, where you swipe your card, or a remote, electromagnetic interface connects the cards.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The global Biometric Card Market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 26.1% by 2031

Global Biometric Card Market to surpass USD 116.4 billion by 2031 from USD 11.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 26.1% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The market is primarily driven by factors such as rising contactless payment systems in both established and emerging nations, increased usage convenience, and rapid technological improvements. Furthermore, the market will increase at a substantial rate during the forecast period due to the rising use of smartphones for shopping in developed regions, the growing requirement for secure data transactions, and the increasing use of biometric cards for payment applications.



GLOBAL BIOMETRIC CARD MARKET: SEGMENTS

Payment segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Application, the Global Biometric Card Market is fragmented into Payments, Access Control, Government ID and Financial Inclusion, and Other Applications. Over the projection period, the payments section is expected to develop faster. In the financial services industry, biometric technology is gaining traction as a secure and convenient alternative to passwords and PINs. This technology is rapidly growing as it holds the ability to make consumers’ life easier to manage by giving them more options for confirming their identity.

BFSI segment is anticipated to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

By End-user, the Global Biometric Card Market is divided into BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Commercial Entities, and Others. Even before the COVID-19 epidemic, the financial services business was changing at a rapid rate. Changing client expectations, more competition from new entrants, technological developments, and developing legislation all contributed to this expansion.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Speedy proliferation of the internet and increasing use of digital payments

Growing use of fingerprint sensor technology in smartphones



Restraint

The high cost associated with implementing



GLOBAL BIOMETRIC CARD MARKET:

Key Players

• Card Tech

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Fingerprints

• Gemalto

• ABCorp

• IDEMIA

• IDEX Biometrics

• KONA I

• Jinco Universal

• Korea Smart ID

• Linxens

• MoriX Co

..



GLOBAL BIOMETRIC CARD MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:



Global Biometric Card Market Segments:

• By Application

o Payments

o Access Control

o Government ID and Financial Inclusion

o Other Applications

• By End-User

o BFSI

o Retail

o Government

o Healthcare

o Commercial Entities

o Others

• Global Biometric Card Market Dynamics

• Global Biometric Card Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



