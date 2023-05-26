14/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement 14/2023



Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Kolding, Denmark, 26 May 2023 – In accordance with article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S (“Green Hydrogen Systems”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Green Hydrogen Systems and persons closely associated with them in Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

Name

Poul Due Jensen

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer

Name

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

LEI

984500COESDF699DEC11

Details of the transaction(s):

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

ISIN: DK0061540341

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 28.12 8,800

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Total number of shares: 8,800

Total price: DKK 247,456.00

Date of the transaction

23 May 2023

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

