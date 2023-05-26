EU Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2023

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: the EU, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in the EU.

The report identifies important trends, and includes information on general economic trends, textile and clothing production in the EU, the EU's textile and clothing trade balance, imports by supplying country, exports by destination country, and imports and exports by EU member state.

The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to or investing in the EU and its leading supplying countries and export markets. During 2022, textile and clothing exports from EU countries to countries outside the EU rose in value terms but fell in terms of volume. Textile production in the EU also fell. The fall followed a rise in 2021 but this came after a decline in 2020.

As a result, textile production was at its second lowest level for several years although it remained above the level reached in 2020. Clothing production in the EU increased in 2022 but it was at its third lowest level on record, having remained well below the levels seen prior to 2020. Imports of textiles and clothing into the EU from countries outside the EU, meanwhile, increased in both value and volume in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

EU: GENERAL ECONOMIC TRENDS

GDP growth

Consumer price inflation

Private consumption

Consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear

Currency exchange rates

EU: PRODUCTION OF TEXTILES AND CLOTHING

Textile production

Clothing production

EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS, EXPORTS AND THE TRADE BALANCE

Textile and clothing imports

Textile imports

Clothing imports

Textile and clothing exports

Textile exports

Clothing exports

Textile and clothing trade balance

EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS BY SUPPLYING COUNTRY

Textile and clothing imports by supplying country

Textile imports by supplying country

Clothing imports by supplying country

EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS BY DESTINATION COUNTRY

Textile and clothing exports by destination country

Textile exports by destination country

Clothing exports by destination country

EU: TRENDS IN TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION AND TRADE BY MEMBER STATE

OUTLOOK AND CONCLUSIONS

STATISTICAL APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fokose

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.