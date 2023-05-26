EU Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2023

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: the EU, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in the EU.
The report identifies important trends, and includes information on general economic trends, textile and clothing production in the EU, the EU's textile and clothing trade balance, imports by supplying country, exports by destination country, and imports and exports by EU member state.
The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to or investing in the EU and its leading supplying countries and export markets. During 2022, textile and clothing exports from EU countries to countries outside the EU rose in value terms but fell in terms of volume. Textile production in the EU also fell. The fall followed a rise in 2021 but this came after a decline in 2020.
As a result, textile production was at its second lowest level for several years although it remained above the level reached in 2020. Clothing production in the EU increased in 2022 but it was at its third lowest level on record, having remained well below the levels seen prior to 2020. Imports of textiles and clothing into the EU from countries outside the EU, meanwhile, increased in both value and volume in 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
EU: GENERAL ECONOMIC TRENDS
- GDP growth
- Consumer price inflation
- Private consumption
- Consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear
- Currency exchange rates
EU: PRODUCTION OF TEXTILES AND CLOTHING
- Textile production
- Clothing production
EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS, EXPORTS AND THE TRADE BALANCE
- Textile and clothing imports
- Textile imports
- Clothing imports
- Textile and clothing exports
- Textile exports
- Clothing exports
- Textile and clothing trade balance
EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS BY SUPPLYING COUNTRY
- Textile and clothing imports by supplying country
- Textile imports by supplying country
- Clothing imports by supplying country
EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS BY DESTINATION COUNTRY
- Textile and clothing exports by destination country
- Textile exports by destination country
- Clothing exports by destination country
EU: TRENDS IN TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION AND TRADE BY MEMBER STATE
OUTLOOK AND CONCLUSIONS
STATISTICAL APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fokose
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.