Cumene: By Product, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cumene, also known as isopropyl benzene, is a volatile chemical compound formed when aromatic hydrocarbons are substituted with aliphatic hydrocarbons. It’s a flammable, colorless liquid. It’s a key ingredient in the production of refine crude oil and fuels, as well as a chemical base for the production of cumene hydro peroxide, phenol, and acetone. It’s also used to make thinners, preservatives, enamels, lacquers, adhesives, sealants, and solvents in paints, among other petroleum-based items. As a result, it is widely used in a variety of industries, including chemical, petrochemical, plastic, and oil and gas.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Cumene market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.1% in 2031.

Global Cumene to surpass USD 45.8 billion by 2031 from USD 21.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.1% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. Cumene’s market is driven by the growing demand for fennel in the plastics industry. Plastic is made using fennel, and acetone is used as a solvent. The growing usage of plastics in the automotive, packaging, consumer goods, and cosmetic industries, among other industries, is propelling the cumene market forward.



GLOBAL CUMENE: SEGMENTS

Phenol/Acetone segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Application global Cumene is segmented into Phenol/Acetone, Paints and Enamels, High-octane Aviation Fuels, and Others. During the projected period, phenol/acetone segment is projected to grow. Due to rising demands for phenolic resins and bisphenol-A, as well as increased use of acetone or its derivatives, the phenol/acetone segment has the most market potential. Furthermore, the growing usage of cumene in adhesives & sealant chemicals is propelling the market forward. Due to rising demand for polycarbonates and steady expansion with per capita disposable income, cumene’s application in paints and enamels has seen significant growth. In the future, investment in Research and development activities are projected to give prospects for growth.

Zeolite segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Application global Cumene is segmented into Zeolite, Solid phosphoric acid, and Aluminum chloride. For the manufacture of cumene in modern industrial procedures, zeolites are used as a catalyst. Over aluminum chloride, zeolites have a number of advantages. The usage of zeolite helps to avoid the development of olefin oligomers as well as polyalkylbenzenes. Alkylation can also be achieved at lower pressures and temperatures thanks to the catalyst. These reactions can take place in either liquid or gaseous form. However, a gaseous phase is used to achieve high conversion & stable products.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing demand of phenol

Increasing demand for high-octane cumene



Restraint

Health risk and environmental concerns

.



GLOBAL CUMENE:

Key Players

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Exxon Mobil

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Axiall

• SABIC

• The Dow Chemical

• JX Nippon Oil

• KMG Chemicals

• KenolKobil

• Formosa Plastics

• Other prominent Players



GLOBAL CUMENE: REGIONS

Global Cumene market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific was indeed the dominant market, accounting for highest of total market revenue. The region is predicted to increase at a CAGR during forecast period. Growth in the automotive and construction industries, as well as technological advancements, are expected to boost the market in the area over the upcoming years, particularly in some nations.



