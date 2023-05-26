Cross Keys Capital Advises Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery and ACPS the SurgiCentre in Its Partnership with Latticework Capital Management

Fort Lauderdale, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC ("Cross Keys"), a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices, healthcare services companies, and healthcare IT companies, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to The Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery, LLP and ACPS the SurgiCentre PA (“ACPS"), located in Houston, Texas, in its partnership with Latticework Capital Management.

ACPS is an industry leading multi-site cosmetic surgery practice and MedSpa providing a suite of services including breast augmentation, body sculpting, liposuction, facial rejuvenation, laser procedures, and other invasive and non-invasive procedures.

ACPS was founded in 1996 by Dr. Henry Mentz, Dr. German Newall, and Dr. Christopher Patronella. The practice has seven board-certified plastic surgeons and a nationally recognized fellowship program. Over 115 employees support the practice’s best-in-class operations. ACPS has three facilities: two in Houston, TX, and one in The Woodlands, TX. Both Houston locations are fully equipped to provide consultations, evaluations, patient treatments, and MedSpa services. One Houston office also boasts a proprietary surgery center (“The ACPS SurgiCentre”) where all surgical procedures are performed. The ACPS SurgiCentre offers four surgical suites, preoperative consultation rooms, and postoperative recovery suites, all staffed with medical professionals who have been hand-selected by the ACPS surgeons for their experience, professionalism, and attentiveness to patients.

“We are very pleased to welcome ACPS to our partnership,” said Steve Neumann, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Latticework Capital. “We look forward to supporting the continued growth of the platform in the Texas market and beyond.”

“Throughout the entire transaction process, Cross Keys Capital provided the ACPS shareholders with assistance and advice every step of the way, and we could not have completed this partnership without the constant support we received from the Cross Keys team,” said Henry Mentz, MD.

Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cross Keys, commented, "ACPS expands the partnership footprint into Texas with a group of high-quality physicians with an unmatched reputation in the area." The deal team consisted of Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Victor Kalafa, Director, Chris Gammill, Vice President, and Victor Arocho, Analyst.

About Latticework Capital Management

Headquartered in Dallas, Latticework Capital Management (www.latticeworkcapital.com) is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Latticework leverages its over 100 combined years of healthcare and investing experience as well as its network of industry executives to help companies grow and realize their full, long-term value.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking services including sell-side and buy-side M&A, recapitalizations, and restructurings to businesses in the healthcare services, niche manufacturing, aerospace/defense, business services, specialty contracting, consumer products, distribution, and logistics sectors.

Cross Keys Capital is nationally recognized for its healthcare advisory practice that provides merger and acquisition advisory services to independent physician practices, healthcare services companies, and healthcare technology companies. The firm’s healthcare practice is a leader nationally in representing private physician group practices including Allergy, Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Dental, Dermatology, ENT, Home Health, Infusion, Internal Medicine, OBGYN, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Physical Therapy, Plastic Surgery, Primary Care, Radiology, Retina, Rheumatology, Urgent Care, Urology, and Veterinary, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers. The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle-market investment banking firm in the nation – Cross Keys Capital has completed over 200 transactions. For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Bill Britton, Managing Director, at 954-410-1936.