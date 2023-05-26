New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lactose-Free Butter Market: By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458694/?utm_source=GNW



Lactose-free goods are preferred by most consumers because they are much healthier than standard options, while some eat them to avoid allergies or other health problems. Lactose-free butter aids in the maintenance of the lactase enzyme in the body. Lactase is an enzyme that is created in the body to break down lactose. Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose found in milk and other dairy products. When ingested in any form, this intolerance causes gas, bloating, and abdominal pain. Some dietary intolerances, such as lactose intolerance, can be treated. Lactose-free milk is a simple substitute that alleviates many of the unpleasant symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.



Global Lactose-Free Butter Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.1% by the end of 2031.

Global Lactose-Free Butter Market to surpass USD 858 million by 2031 from USD 430.5 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.1% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. Due to the development of the worldwide processed food industry, increased use of lactose-free butter and other dairy items by an aging population, and urbanization, the global lactose-free butter market is experiencing substantial growth. Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and other health issues; an increase in the need for energy as a result of weight loss; and a surge in consumer preference for sugar-free, lactose-free, and gluten-free flour are some of the main factors expected to drive demand for lactose-free butter and propel the global lactose-free butter market forward.



UNSALTED BUTTER IS ANTICIPATED TO GROW WITH THE MAXIMUM CAGR DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD 2021-31

The global lactose-free butter market is segmented into salted butter and unsalted butter based on type. During the anticipated period, the unsalted butter segment is expected to develop the fastest in the global lactose-free butter market, with a higher CAGR. There is no salt added to unsalted butter. As a result, unsalted butter lasts less time than salted butter. Unsalted butter, on the other hand, has a more natural flavor. Furthermore, unsalted butter has a more noticeable mellow sweetness than salted butter in terms of flavor.

SUPERMARKETS AND HYPERMARKETS SEGMENT TO GROW WITH THE HIGHEST CAGR FOR THE PERIOD 2021-31

The global lactose-free butter market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail stores, and others based on the distribution channel. The largest category is projected to be supermarkets and hypermarkets, as these channels register for the majority of lactose-free butter sales. Convenience stores are also crucial in the dissemination of lactose-free butter.



Growing preference and consumption of Lactose-Free Butter is augmenting the market growth

Rising inclination towards healthy benefits



High cost associated with the Lactose-Free Butter

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

• Cargill Inc.

• Corbion Inc.

• Kerry Group PLC

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Chr Hasen A/S

• Dupont

• Kellogg Company

• General Mills, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players



• By Type

o Salted Butter

o Unsalted Butter

• By Application

o Household

o Commercial

• By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Online Retail Stores

o Others

• Lactose-Free Butter Market Dynamics

• Lactose-Free Butter Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



