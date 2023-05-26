Technical Textile Market Developments and Innovations Report, Q2 2023: Composites, Dyes, Fabrics, Fibres, Medical Textiles and Polymers

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textile Markets: Product Developments and Innovations, Q2 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides information on the latest developments in composites, dyes, fabrics, fibres, medical textiles and polymers.
Who should buy this report?
- Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
- Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
- Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
- Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
- Business consultancy firms
- Textile and clothing trade associations
- Government trade bodies
The report includes information and analysis relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations:
- Arburg
- Archroma
- Autoneum
- Chargeurs Luxury Materials
- Deutsche Institute fur Textil- und Faserforschung (DITF--German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research) Denkendorf
- Freudenberg Performance Materials
- Gore
- Grand Largue Composites (GLC)
- Hyosung Advanced Materials
- Rolls-Royce
- Schoeller Textil
- Teijin Frontier
- The University of Tokyo
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
COMPOSITES
- Carbon fibre reinforced plastic components are being used in a prototype aerospace engine developed by Rolls-Royce
- Grand Largue Composites (GLC) has built the first Class40 racing yacht featuring fibre reinforcements made from flax
- Researchers at DITF Denkendorf and Arburg are developing an additive manufacturing process for producing cellulose-based composites
DYES
- Raw materials made from waste textiles are being incorporated into Archroma dyes
FABRICS
- Automotive carpet systems which are easy to recycle have been launched by Autoneum
- Schoeller Textil will produce water repellent fabrics incorporating wool from Chargeurs Luxury Materials in order to use materials which are more environmentally sustainable in its products
- W L Gore & Associates (Gore) has developed soft shell laminates containing recycled materials for workwear applications
FIBRES
- An ultra-high tensile strength carbon fibre has been developed by Hyosung Advanced Materials
- Researchers at the University of Tokyo in Japan are developing thermally conductive filaments made from cellulose nanofibres
MEDICAL TEXTILES
- Freudenberg Performance Materials launched an elastic flexible superabsorbent material for wound dressings and a number of other products at Compamed in November 2022
- Researchers at DITF Denkendorf in Germany are augmenting medical textiles using three-dimensional (3D) printing
POLYMERS
- A highly biodegradable polylactic acid polymer has been developed by Teijin Frontier
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e38aw7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.