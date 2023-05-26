Technical Textile Market Developments and Innovations Report, Q2 2023: Composites, Dyes, Fabrics, Fibres, Medical Textiles and Polymers

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textile Markets: Product Developments and Innovations, Q2 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the latest developments in composites, dyes, fabrics, fibres, medical textiles and polymers.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

The report includes information and analysis relating to the following innovative companies and other organisations:

Arburg

Archroma

Autoneum

Chargeurs Luxury Materials

Deutsche Institute fur Textil- und Faserforschung (DITF--German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research) Denkendorf

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Gore

Grand Largue Composites (GLC)

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Rolls-Royce

Schoeller Textil

Teijin Frontier

The University of Tokyo

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

COMPOSITES

Carbon fibre reinforced plastic components are being used in a prototype aerospace engine developed by Rolls-Royce

Grand Largue Composites (GLC) has built the first Class40 racing yacht featuring fibre reinforcements made from flax

Researchers at DITF Denkendorf and Arburg are developing an additive manufacturing process for producing cellulose-based composites

DYES

Raw materials made from waste textiles are being incorporated into Archroma dyes

FABRICS

Automotive carpet systems which are easy to recycle have been launched by Autoneum

Schoeller Textil will produce water repellent fabrics incorporating wool from Chargeurs Luxury Materials in order to use materials which are more environmentally sustainable in its products

W L Gore & Associates (Gore) has developed soft shell laminates containing recycled materials for workwear applications

FIBRES

An ultra-high tensile strength carbon fibre has been developed by Hyosung Advanced Materials

Researchers at the University of Tokyo in Japan are developing thermally conductive filaments made from cellulose nanofibres

MEDICAL TEXTILES

Freudenberg Performance Materials launched an elastic flexible superabsorbent material for wound dressings and a number of other products at Compamed in November 2022

Researchers at DITF Denkendorf in Germany are augmenting medical textiles using three-dimensional (3D) printing

POLYMERS

A highly biodegradable polylactic acid polymer has been developed by Teijin Frontier

