Global Vehicle Electrical/Electronic (EE) Architecture Strategic Insights Report 2022: OEM Approach, Tier Supplier Solutions, EE Architecture Evolution, Cybersecurity, Growth Opportunities

Megatrends such as CASE convergence are expected to augment this burden as a growing number of features are added under each domain.

Today, consumers expect their cars to offer features that enhance safety, comfort, and convenience. Over the years, every electronically controlled feature added to vehicles demanded its own electronic control unit (ECU) and supporting communication interfaces, adding more components and burdening vehicle electrical/electronic (EE) architecture with complexity, weight, and cost. A typical premium sedan would house about 100 ECUs and a kilometre-long wiring harness but would not be future proof.



These advanced features will require higher processing speed, no latency, and a V2X enabler. To manage these concerns and meet the requirements, automakers and the vehicle development ecosystem are reconsidering the legacy approach and architectural design.

With the advent of battery-electric and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), OEMs plan to redesign platform layers ground up, starting with vehicle EE architecture, built on high-performance computers and Ethernet backbone.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vehicle EE Architecture Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Major Trends Driving SDV Growth

SDVs - Key Characteristics

3 Growth of Electronics and SW-related Features in Vehicles

Growth of Electronically Driven Functions in Passenger Vehicles

Traditional Approach to Add New Functions in Passenger Vehicles

4 Need for the Reconsideration of EE Architecture

Traditional Distributed Architecture

Challenges for Existing Distributed Architecture

Consolidation of Functions in Domain-controlled Architecture

Benefits and Challenges of Domain-controlled Architecture

Engineering Approach to Address E/E Architectural Challenges

The Move to Zonal Architecture

Benefits and Challenges of Zonal Architecture

Domain-Zonal Hybrid Architecture

Holistic Pathway to Zonal Architecture

Alternative Pathways to E/E Architecture Evolution

OEM Challenges in Adopting Zonal Architecture

Evolving Automotive Value Chain

EE Architecture Ecosystem

5 Technologies Enabling EE Architecture Evolution

Central Gateway

Central Gateway Evolution: Key Trends

Automotive Ethernet Evolution

High-performance Controllers (HPCs)

6 OEM Approach

GM: Digital Vehicle Platform

GM: Digital Vehicle Platform Proliferation

Volkswagen: E3 to E3 2.0 Unified Architecture

Volkswagen: E3 Architecture Roadmap for Production Vehicles

Stellantis: STLA Brain Architecture

Stellantis: Proliferation of Brain Architecture within Group Vehicles

Mercedes Benz: Service-oriented Domain Architecture

Mercedes Benz: Evolution of Vehicle Platforms and New Architecture

Tesla: Move from Partial Zonal Architecture to Full Zonal Architecture

EE Architecture Evolution Roadmap of OEM Groups

EE Transition Strategies: Traditional OEMs versus Emerging EV OEMs

OEM Benchmarking to Achieve Zonal Architecture

7 Tier Supplier Solution

Bosch: EE Architecture Solutions

Aptiv: Smart Vehicle Architecture Roadmap

Continental E/E Architecture Service Portfolio

Visteon: New Zonal EE Architecture

8 Technology Company Offerings

Snapdragon Digital Chassis

NXP S32G Vehicle Network Processors for EE Transformation

S32G: Key Features and Applications

Renesas VC4 Architecture

Semiconductor Ecosystem

9 Cybersecurity for EE Architecture

Potential Cyberattack Scenarios in SDVs

Overview of Cybersecurity Threats to In-vehicle Networks

Different Types of Cybersecurity Solutions in Vehicles

OEM Cybersecurity Partnerships and Strategies

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: In-vehicle HW Enabling Transition to Zonal Architecture

Growth Opportunity 2: Consolidation of Functions in HPC and Mixing of Data Traffic in Ethernet Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity

Growth Opportunity 3: SW Companies Gaining Prominence in the New Value Chain

11 Next Steps

