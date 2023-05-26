New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Intolerance Products: By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458693/?utm_source=GNW



Food intolerance is a gastric intestinal reaction that is characterized by an inability to digest certain foods. Lactose, sugars, and gluten-containing foods create a non-allergic food sensitivity. Gluten-free & lactose-free food intolerance goods are commonly consumed by those who suffer from this propensity. Some of the most commonly used food intolerance items include dairy substitutes such as soybean, coconut, cashew, and nut milk, gluten-free products such as rice, potato starch, chickpea, or soy flour, and meat product equivalents such as flax seed oil. These foods are allergen-free and will not induce bloating, migraine, sore throats, and irritable bowel syndrome.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Food Intolerance Products market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6% in 2031.

Global Food Intolerance Products to surpass USD 23.1 billion by 2031 from USD 12.9 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The global food intolerance goods market is growing due to an increase in the prevalence of celiac diseases & lactose intolerance amongst some of the general population, as well as rising health consciousness as well as widespread adoption of vegans, gluten-free, and lactose-free food products.



GLOBAL FOOD INTOLERANCE PRODUCTS: SEGMENTS

Lactose Free food segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing celiac-disease and lactose intolerance

Rising demand of products with pleasing packaging.

Restraint

High production costs



Key Players

• Nestle S.A.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• General Mills, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Dr. Schär AG / SPA

• Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

• Danone S.A.

• Fifty 50 Foods Corporation

• Boulder Brands, Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Other Prominent Players



• By Product Type:

o Diabetes-Free Food

o Gluten-Free Food

o Lactose-Free Food

o Others



• By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Online Stores

o Others

• Food Intolerance Products Dynamics

• Food Intolerance Products Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

