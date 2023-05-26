Global Live Streaming Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.7%

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Live Streaming Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Platform Type, By Service, By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Live Streaming market was valued at US$ 6.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$ 14.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.7 % during forecast period 2022-2027.

Live Streaming is known as online streaming media is sent over internet t in real time without first being recorded and stored. Live streaming is a method of data transmission used when people watch video on the internet.

It is a way to provide video file a little bit at a time, often from remote storage location. Live streaming is divided into various platforms such as Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart TV, and Gaming Consoles.



Market Drivers



Increase in demand for live streaming platforms to get recent updates on the Status of COVID 19 as well as for entertainment, and play games is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global live streaming market growth.

Furthermore, rise in demand for digital content from different live streaming platforms such as TWITCH, You Tube Live, Facebook Live will positively contributive the market growth during this forecast period.

For instance, in March 2020, Twitch had announced that the viewership of Twitch increased by 31%. Moreover, some factors such as ad- free content, analytics tracking, abundant content use mobile viewing, immense audience potential, and high-quality streams are expected to propel the live streaming market growth.



Market Restraints



However, high cost for content creation is the major challenging factor which expected to hinder the global live streaming market growth. Also, network connectivity and technical difficulties involved in live streaming will hamper the market growth during this forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact



Outbreak of covid 19 positively influence market due to remote working as lockdown is imposed by government.Various live streaming platforms like Zoom, Skype, Amazon Chime, BlueJeans, Cisco WebEx along with Google Hangouts, Facetime, and Houseparty for personal communications propells the market growth.



Market segmentation



By Platform Type

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

Gaming Consoles

By Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

By Application

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Telecommunication

Education

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Live Streaming Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

