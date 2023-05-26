Global Soil Aerators Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $34.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.98%

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soil Aerators Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Soil Aerators Market size was valued at USD 24.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand to USD 34.60 billion at a CAGR of 5.98 % during the forecast period 2022- 2027.

A soil aerator is a type of equipment used to make small holes in the soil to allow air, Nutrients, and water to enter the roots of the plant. soil aeration increases the activity of microorganisms and improves air circulation in the soil removes rancid carbon dioxide and provide fresh oxygen in the soil and helps to develop and expand the mature root system.



Market Drivers



The Growing population and shrinking arable land increase the demand for food along with rising mechanization in the farm, growing environmental concerns act as a major factor for growing the Soil Aerators market.



The rising organic farming, use of automation in agricultural machinery and rise in usage of biological products, and integrated pest management solutions increase the chances of pollution propelling the growth of the market.



The growing support of the government boosts the growth of the market.



Market Restraints



The use of heavy farm machinery on small land hinders the growth of the Soil Aerators market. Additionally, a lack of awareness among farmers regarding the use of soil aerators anticipated the growth of the market.



COVID-19 Impact on Global Soil Aerators Market



The outbreak of covid-19 adversely impacted the market as the lockdown and strict regulations imposed by the government caused the shutdown of the manufacturing sector and disruption in the supply chain. Additionally, the unavailability of labour during the pandemic affected market growth.



Market Segmentation



By Equipment type

secondary tillage

primary tillage

weeding soil aerating

soil aerating

By Application

Agriculture

Non-agriculture

By Mechanism

Mechanical

pneumatic

By Mode of operation

Mounted,

Trailed,

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

