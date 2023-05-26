New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence Platform: By deployment, By Application, By End user And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458690/?utm_source=GNW



Artificial Intelligence Platforms is a framework that allows businesses to function more efficiently & intelligently than before. It can assist in cost reduction through a variety of approaches, including preventing duplication of effort, automating simpler operations, and eliminating various costly actions, such as data copying and extraction. Data management is also a feature of an artificial intelligence platform, which ensures that the finest approaches are used by a group of artificially intelligent researchers & deep learning professionals. It aids in the uniform distribution of work and the completion of tasks in a timely manner. Artificial intelligence may be used to analyze huge data to gain a better knowledge of both external and internal issues affecting a company.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Artificial Intelligence Platform to surpass USD 1,668.9 billion by 2031 from USD 80 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 35.5% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The demand for AI-based services is increasing, as is the growth of data generation. Furthermore, the AI-based platform market is predicted to develop due to advancements in Big Data technologies, a growing trend of incorporating AI capabilities into the workstream, and advances in cloud-storage services. Furthermore, the growing demand for intelligent corporate processes and end-user innovations would provide significant opportunities for the artificial intelligence market to develop.



GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM: SEGMENTS

Cloud segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into two categories based on deployment: cloud and on-premises. During the forecast period, cloud is projected to grow at a rapid rate. IBM cloud, Azure Cognitive Services, and Einstein AI Platform are three of the most popular cloud-based AI services supplied by industry participants. Cloud growth is likely to be fueled by the increased need for cloud-based technologies, efficient infrastructure, and virtualization and cloud storage. Due to its ability to house more reliable storage services, the on is expected to monopolies the segment share.

IT and Telecommunication segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on the End user the artificial Intelligence Platform market is segmented into Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Media and entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Others. The IT and telecom category led the artificial intelligence share in the market in 2020, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period as demand for communications services increases. However, due to increased automation & patient service advancements in the healthcare & medicine industry, the healthcare category is likely to have the most growth in the future years.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Rising demand for AI based solutions

Hyper-personalized services are being adopted at a faster rate



Restraint

Market expansion is being hindered by restrictions on privacy protection.



Key Players

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nvidia

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Siemens

• Other Prominent Players



