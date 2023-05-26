Global Sheet Face Mask Market to 2027: Rising Adoption on Skin Care Products in Daily Use Drives Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sheet Face Mask Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Material Type, by Category, by Distribution Channel by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sheet face mask market was valued at USD $2.1 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD$ 4.0 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.43%.

Sheet face masks are made with bio cellulose, or fabric and they are infused with cosmetic ingredients, and combined with serum base, and gel.

Sheet face masks are used once, it is individually packaged. It is fast, easy, and convenient face masks. They are initially originated from South Korea as the country is popular for dedication to cosmetics and skin care products.



Rise in adoption of skin care products in daily use is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global sheet face mask market growth.

Furthermore, increase in appearance and rise in awareness regarding skin care among people is expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period.

Moreover, increase in disposable income and change in busy lifestyle will have the positive impact on market growth. In addition to that, availability, and affordability of various types of masks and rise in retail as well as e-commerce sectors will drive the sheet face mask market globally.



However, quick evaporation, and use of low-quality serum are the disadvantages of sheet face mask which is expected to affect the market growth. Also, lack of cleaning and exfoliating properties which are expected to hinder the global sheet face mask market.



